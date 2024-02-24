Dyke joins forces for Area preview

Two defending Yorkshire champions will join forces for their Area preview.

The reigning National and Yorkshire champion Black Dyke Band will be revealing the secrets of their 'Enigma' preparation ahead of their Area title defence in Huddersfield.

Champions

The Queensbury band will be looking to claim a place in the history books under MD Prof Nicholas Childs with a fourth successive victory at the event, and a seventh win in the past eight contest years.

The band will be joined on their preview evening by Hebden Bridge Band — also the defending First Section Yorkshire champion, who will showcase Eric Ball's 'High Peak' led by conductor Chris Binns.

Time and place

It is all taking place on Friday 1st March at Morley Town Hall. Doors open at 7.30pm with a prompt 8.00pm start.