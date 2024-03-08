                 

King Kong set for Euro rampage

Cory Band will bring their King Kong set to the European Championship Gala Concert in Palanga.

King Kong
  Cory will give the Lithuanian premiere of their King Kong set

Friday, 08 March 2024

        

King Kong will be making a rampaging appearance at the European Brass Band Championships in Palanga in early May.

The iconic star will be accompanied by Cory Band as they bring their special brand of entertainment to what EBBC 2024 organisers Palangos Orkestras say will be a Gala Concert with "both a local and international flavour".

Exclusive performance

The former European Champion will be joined by the Palanga Wind Orchestra and the European Youth Brass Band for an exclusive Lithuanian performance of their 'King Kong' show directed by MD, Philip Harper.

Philip is directing the European Youth Brass Band which will comprise 36 players from 14 European countries who will play an important role in the entertainment throughout the festival week.

Amber Wind premiere

The concert will open with 'Amber Wind' which reflects the musical traditions of Lithuania.

Curated by the renowned Lithuanian event producer, director and scenic designer Dalius Abaris, it will provide an evocative realisation of the unity, joy and celebration of the Lithuanian people — from the seaside fun of Palanga to the historic villages of the Aukstaitija region, the valleys of the river Nemunas to the towers of big cities.

It will be performed be performed by the Palanga Wind Orchestra under the direction of conductor Vygantas Rekasius.

The concert is on Saturday May 4th at Palanga Concert Hall (8.30pm)

Tickets:

Tickets can be bought from: https://orkestras.pro/news/tickets-for-ebbc-palanga-go-on-sale/

Preparations for EBBC 2024 Palanga are partially financed by Lithuanian Council for Culture.

        

