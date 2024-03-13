                 

Betteshanger to make welcome Area return

A band with a proud regional championship history will make a welcome return to Stevenage after a nine year absence this weekend.

Bettehanger
  Betteshanger Colliery Band has a proud history at the Regional Championships

Wednesday, 13 March 2024

        

After a nine-year absence the Betteshanger Colliery Welfare Band will be making a welcome return to the contest stage at the London & SC Regional Championships in Stevenage.

The band last competed at the event in 2015 in the Third Section and will make their appearance in the Fourth Section on Saturday 16th March under the baton of conductor Mike West.

Success

Formed in 1931 the band enjoyed marked success in the post Second World War period conducted by the likes of Walter Hargreaves.

They won the Second Section Area title in 1957 and 1958, going on to narrowly missing out on winning the National Second Section title. They won the London & SC Second Section again in 1978 and last made a National Finals appearance in 2010.

As part of the Kent coalfield, its pit closed in 1989, but the band carried on contesting on a regular basis to 2015.

Regular performers

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Although we haven't been competing during the intervening years we have performed locally in and around Deal and the South Coast and have been regular performers at the Royal Marines Memorial Bandstand where we open and close the concert season."

They added: "We have enjoyed the challenge of working towards the contest and are looking forward to taking the stage at Stevenage."

        

