Dodworth promise Holiday Inn entertainment

Dodworth Colliery MW Band will bring their brand of entertainment to the Yorkshire Brass Band Festival.

Dodworth Colliery MW Band is promising a great Sunday afternoon of brass band entertainment when they perform at the Holiday Inn in Barnsley on Sunday 24th March (1.00pm)

They are the latest band to perform as part of the Yorkshire Brass Band Festival which has a focus on community bands.

Promoter Tony Sykes has been inspired to give something back to the banding world as a personal dedication to the love and support given to him by his parents.

Deserve support

He said: "You really can't beat the sound of Yorkshire brass bands, and these are ones that deserve support. It's my intention to put any profits back into the tradition helping youngsters learn to play and keeping bands going."

Dodworth is certainly aiming to bring their unique brand of entertainment for everyone to enjoy, and have music from 'Barnard Castle' to David Bowie, 'Baggy Trousers' to The Beatles, Shirley Bassey and Queen.

Showcase talents

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "These concerts are a brilliant way for bands such as Dodworth to showcase our concert talents to appreciative audiences.

We some cracking soloists including euphonium player Paul Robinson playing 'Grandfathers Clock' to add to traditional hymns tunes to sea shanties and more."

They added: "Come along and enjoy a great concert under our MD Geoff Benson. It will be a great atmosphere and you can sit back have a drink and relax."

Tickets

Tickets cost £9 each and should be booked at Tony Sykes Productions directly on 07885 322748 or: tony@tonysykesproductions.co.uk

Further information and booking details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1547163095825040/