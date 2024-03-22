Brass Scholarships opportunities at Wells School

Talented and passionate young brass musicians could gain full funding to help them towards a career in music.

Wells Cathedral School is offering various scholarship opportunities for pupils who wish to pursue a career in music.

They will receive a first-class, pre-professional training from teachers who are also renowned musicians and who are active performers and teach at UK conservatoires.

Musician Day

The school is offering the opportunity to find out more at one of its 'Be a Specialist Musician for a Day' events. These are held throughout the year are aimed at pupils in Year 6 and above who wish to pursue their music at a high level.

The next day is Wednesday 8th May.

Passion

A spokesperson told 4BR: "To gain a place you need to demonstrate a passion for your brass instrument, a desire to learn and have the commitment and dedication to strive to fulfil your musical potential. Grades and exam results are not essential entry requirements."

The MDS award is means tested and can therefore pay for up to 100% of tuition, boarding and music tuition fees Wells School

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Scholarships

4BR was informed that successful applicants may be awarded one of two different types of music scholarships: a Music and Dance Scheme (MDS) award which is funded by the Department for Education (DfE) or a school Music Scholarship.

The MDS award is means tested and can therefore pay for up to 100% of tuition, boarding and music tuition fees. All families can also apply for means tested bursary funding.

Specialist musicians will also have opportunities to take part in many activities that are simply not available at other specialist music schools. Wells is a specialist music school which has a community that is also made up of non-specialist musicians.

Find out more:

If you are interested in learning more about Wells School visit: https://wells.cathedral.school/music/

Or at its Brass page at: https://wells.cathedral.school/brass/