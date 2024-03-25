BrookWright Music: The Lord Bless You and Keep You

The latest release from BrookWright Music is a wonderful arrangement of John Rutter's iconic benediction.

The latest exciting release from BrookWright Music is a wonderful arrangement by Andrew Wainwright of John Rutter's sublime 'The Lord Bless You and Keep You'. It is suitable for bands from Fourth Section standard upwards.

Benediction

The choral benediction is based on Numbers 6:24-26 of The Bible and remains faithful to the original, with an extended 'Amen' so it can be performed with choir as well as being a standalone item, although pitch down a semi-tone to help.

John Rutter originally scored the piece for four vocal parts (SATB) and organ. He composed it in 1981 for the memorial service of Edward T. Chapman, the director of music at Highgate School, London, with whom he had studied when he attended the school.

Rolling score

To view a rolling score video with Wellington Brass performing the work go to: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijJ2Nir3wRQ

PDF download includes score and parts. Additional parts (Horn in F and Baritone, Trombone, Euphonium & Tuba in Bass Clef) are available at: www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/the-lord-bless-you-and-keep-you-brass-band-additional-parts-john-rutter

Sheet music

Sheet music available from:

UK: www.brassband.co.uk

USA: www.cimarronmusic.com