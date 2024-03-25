Goodwin takes final Queensbury bow

Phil Goodwin has stepped down as a player with Black Dyke Band after five decades helping build the foundations of their success.

Black Dyke Band recently bid the fondest of playing farewells to one of the cornerstones of their success over the last five decades.

It came at a recent concert where almost 40 years of outstanding service was marked with a presentation to bass player Philip Goodwin, surrounded by players and accompanied by his wife, Jacqui.

Unwavering

Phil joined the Queensbury band from CWS Manchester in 1986 and has given the band unwavering dedication and loyalty as well as a talent as a player and bandmaster to follow his passion with the most famous and successful band in the world.

This led to a remarkable haul of titles — including six British Open, seven National, seven European, three English National and a dozen Yorkshire Regionals wins. As Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs said; "His exceptional contributions have solidified his place in the annals of Black Dyke's history."

Philip Pearson, Chairperson of Black Dyke Trustees, had the honour of presenting Phil with a token of appreciation, acknowledging his unparalleled contribution to the band.

True bandsman

In his very personal speech, Prof Childs added: "Phil is the epitome of a true bandsman. He has dedicated his entire musical journey to two bands, the great CWS Manchester and Black Dyke.

His leadership and exceptional musicianship have left an indelible mark on the tuba section and the band as a whole."