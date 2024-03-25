                 

*
banner

News

Goodwin takes final Queensbury bow

Phil Goodwin has stepped down as a player with Black Dyke Band after five decades helping build the foundations of their success.

Phil Goodwin
  Phil Goodwin joined Black Dyke in 1986

Monday, 25 March 2024

        

Black Dyke Band recently bid the fondest of playing farewells to one of the cornerstones of their success over the last five decades.

It came at a recent concert where almost 40 years of outstanding service was marked with a presentation to bass player Philip Goodwin, surrounded by players and accompanied by his wife, Jacqui.

Unwavering

Phil joined the Queensbury band from CWS Manchester in 1986 and has given the band unwavering dedication and loyalty as well as a talent as a player and bandmaster to follow his passion with the most famous and successful band in the world.

This led to a remarkable haul of titles — including six British Open, seven National, seven European, three English National and a dozen Yorkshire Regionals wins. As Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs said; "His exceptional contributions have solidified his place in the annals of Black Dyke's history."

Philip Pearson, Chairperson of Black Dyke Trustees, had the honour of presenting Phil with a token of appreciation, acknowledging his unparalleled contribution to the band.

True bandsman

In his very personal speech, Prof Childs added: "Phil is the epitome of a true bandsman. He has dedicated his entire musical journey to two bands, the great CWS Manchester and Black Dyke.

His leadership and exceptional musicianship have left an indelible mark on the tuba section and the band as a whole."

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cheltenham

Cheltenham running orders confirmed

March 25 • The schedule of the competitive sections at the Cheltenham National Finals has been announced.

Whit Friday

New Whit Friday venue in Hyde

March 25 • There is a welcome addition to the Tameside Whit Friday circuit this year with a new contest in Hyde.

Phil Goodwin

Goodwin takes final Queensbury bow

March 25 • Phil Goodwin has stepped down as a player with Black Dyke Band after five decades helping build the foundations of their success.

Dublin Silver

Report & Results: 2024 Dublin Festival of Brass

March 25 • Five Lakes Silver and Cincinnati Brass take the honours again in Ohio.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Friezland Band

Sunday 31 March • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Milton Keynes Brass

March 25 • Applications are invited for a Bb BASS player. We are a friendly band and have recently been promoted to the Championship section. We are based in Milton Keynes and rehearse on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals as required.

wantage silver band

March 25 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship Section) have a vacant CORNET position they'd like to fill ASAP. The band has recently achieved 2nd place at both Wychavon and Welsh Open, 1st place at SCABA and 4th place at the L&SC Regionals. Next stop Blackpool!

Bournemouth Concert Brass

March 24 • Bournemouth Concert Brass have vacancies for the following positions:. Front row cornet,. 1st or 2nd Horn,. 2nd baritone.

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top