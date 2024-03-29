Open Day invitation from National Youth Band

If you want to find out more about being part of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain then head to Taunton on Friday 5th April — and its free.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is to host an Open Day at its forthcoming Easter course held at Taunton School in Somerset under the baton of Dr Robert Childs.

You can come along on Friday 5th April to find out more about what it is like to be part of a diverse, inclusive, welcoming organisation — one that has an ethos of excellence in everything that it does.

Bring your instrument

Bring your instrument and you will be able to take part in sectional and full band rehearsals and learn about what the NYBBGB is all about and just how much fun it is to be a part of — and how the current band is preparing for a fantastic series of performances in Liverpool and London.

Subject to space, parents are welcome to join for the open rehearsal in the afternoon.

Find out more and register

This event is free, players must be Grade 8 standard (or close), and between 13 and 18 years old.

Register for your place now at: https://bit.ly/NYBBGBOpenDay