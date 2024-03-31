                 

Easter principals stand National Youth Band in good stead

The talented young performers on the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Easter Course have been working hard ahead of a busy concert schedule.

NYBBGB
  The Easter Course principals have been chosen this weekend

Sunday, 31 March 2024

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is currently enjoying its Easter Course in Taunton under the direction of Artistic Director Dr Robert Childs.

World premiere

It is the preparation prelude to a hugely important period for the band — one which sees them give the world premiere of 'Fragile Earth' by Sir Karl Jenkins at a sold out concert in Cardiff on Saturday 6th April alongside works paying tribute to former Artistic Director Geoffrey Brand.

Concerto Grosso

The following week the NYBBGB Ambassador Band will join forces with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain for performance of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra', which will take place in Liverpool (Friday 12th April) and London (Sunday 14th April).

Principals

During this week's course the principal players were selected.

Cornet: Lewis Barton
Soprano: Ben Fearnley
Flugel: Phoebe Mallinson
Horn: George Fearnley
Baritone Grace Butcher
Trombone: Will Bennett
Bass Trombone: Malachy Cullen
Euphonium: Thomas Hall
Eb Bass: Holly Musgreave and Ben Russon
BBb bass: Nathanial Wardroper-Hughes
Percussion: Jack Littlewood

        

National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

