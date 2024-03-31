Easter principals stand National Youth Band in good stead

The talented young performers on the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Easter Course have been working hard ahead of a busy concert schedule.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is currently enjoying its Easter Course in Taunton under the direction of Artistic Director Dr Robert Childs.

World premiere

It is the preparation prelude to a hugely important period for the band — one which sees them give the world premiere of 'Fragile Earth' by Sir Karl Jenkins at a sold out concert in Cardiff on Saturday 6th April alongside works paying tribute to former Artistic Director Geoffrey Brand.

Concerto Grosso

The following week the NYBBGB Ambassador Band will join forces with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain for performance of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra', which will take place in Liverpool (Friday 12th April) and London (Sunday 14th April).





Principals

During this week's course the principal players were selected.

Cornet: Lewis Barton

Soprano: Ben Fearnley

Flugel: Phoebe Mallinson

Horn: George Fearnley

Baritone Grace Butcher

Trombone: Will Bennett

Bass Trombone: Malachy Cullen

Euphonium: Thomas Hall

Eb Bass: Holly Musgreave and Ben Russon

BBb bass: Nathanial Wardroper-Hughes

Percussion: Jack Littlewood