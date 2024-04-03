Radio: Sunday Bandstand 31st March

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 31st March
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
Easter Tale
Darren Bartlett
'North York Temple Band (Canada)
BM: Glenn Barlow
Resurrection — Finale from Symphony No. 2
Gustav Mahler arr. Christopher Wormald
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs
Intermezzo Cavalleria Rusticana
Pietro Mascagni arr. John Howarth
Soloist Stephen Barnsley
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs
Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah
G.F Handel
Black Dyke Band
Halifax Choral Society
MD: John Pryce Jones
Lament from Stabat Mater
Karl Jenkins arr. Andrew Wainwright and Robert Childs
Soloist: Michel Rosenquist
Amsterdam Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Olaf Ritman
Easter Hymn
Brian Bowen
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Lieut -Col Ray Bowes
The Kingdom Triumphant
Eric Ball
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Lt. Col. Bernard Adams
The Old Rugged Cross
Arr. James Morrison
Soloist: James Morrison
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs
Amen from the Messiah
G.F Handel arr. Eric Ball
Massed Bands of Brighouse & Rastrick, CWS (Manchester), Fairey, Foden's and GUS (Footwear)
MD: Roger Barsotti
Excalibur
Jan van der Roost
First Section National Test Piece 2024
Breeze Brass Band (Japan)
MD: Kazuyoshi Uemura
Scherzo for Baritone
Iain Rayner
Soloist: Kristy Rowe
Gunnedah Shire Band
MD: Jason Katsikaris
You'll never walk alone
Richard Rodgers arr. Howard Snell
Skipton Properties Band
MD: Andrew Eastwood
Ben Hur
Miklos Rosa arr. John Glenesk Mortimer
Sellers International Band
MD: Philip McCann
Rise
Martin Cordner
Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Ken Waterworth
Share My Yoke
Joy Webb arr. Ivor Bosanko
Soloist: Terry Everson
New England Brass
MD: Douglas Yeo
Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
J.S Bach arr: Eric Crees
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Eric Crees
A Short Ride in a Brass Machine
Andrew Baker
Tongwynlais Temperance Band
MD: Philip Harper
