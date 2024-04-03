                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 31st March

A bumper show to enjoy from Chris Helme with plenty of Easter music in the mix.

Sunday Bandtstand
  More great music to enjoy from Chris Helme

Wednesday, 03 April 2024

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 31st March

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-31-march-2024/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Easter Tale
Darren Bartlett
'North York Temple Band (Canada)
BM: Glenn Barlow

Resurrection — Finale from Symphony No. 2
Gustav Mahler arr. Christopher Wormald
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

Intermezzo Cavalleria Rusticana
Pietro Mascagni arr. John Howarth
Soloist Stephen Barnsley
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah
G.F Handel
Black Dyke Band
Halifax Choral Society
MD: John Pryce Jones

Lament from Stabat Mater
Karl Jenkins arr. Andrew Wainwright and Robert Childs
Soloist: Michel Rosenquist
Amsterdam Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Olaf Ritman

Easter Hymn
Brian Bowen
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Lieut -Col Ray Bowes

The Kingdom Triumphant
Eric Ball
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Lt. Col. Bernard Adams

The Old Rugged Cross
Arr. James Morrison
Soloist: James Morrison
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Amen from the Messiah
G.F Handel arr. Eric Ball
Massed Bands of Brighouse & Rastrick, CWS (Manchester), Fairey, Foden's and GUS (Footwear)
MD: Roger Barsotti

Excalibur
Jan van der Roost
First Section National Test Piece 2024
Breeze Brass Band (Japan)
MD: Kazuyoshi Uemura

Scherzo for Baritone
Iain Rayner
Soloist: Kristy Rowe
Gunnedah Shire Band
MD: Jason Katsikaris

You'll never walk alone
Richard Rodgers arr. Howard Snell
Skipton Properties Band
MD: Andrew Eastwood

Ben Hur
Miklos Rosa arr. John Glenesk Mortimer
Sellers International Band
MD: Philip McCann

Rise
Martin Cordner
Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Ken Waterworth

Share My Yoke
Joy Webb arr. Ivor Bosanko
Soloist: Terry Everson
New England Brass
MD: Douglas Yeo

Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
J.S Bach arr: Eric Crees
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Eric Crees

A Short Ride in a Brass Machine
Andrew Baker
Tongwynlais Temperance Band
MD: Philip Harper

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

