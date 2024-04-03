Radio: Sunday Bandstand 31st March

A bumper show to enjoy from Chris Helme with plenty of Easter music in the mix.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 31st March

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-31-march-2024/



Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Easter Tale

Darren Bartlett

'North York Temple Band (Canada)

BM: Glenn Barlow

Resurrection — Finale from Symphony No. 2

Gustav Mahler arr. Christopher Wormald

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

Intermezzo Cavalleria Rusticana

Pietro Mascagni arr. John Howarth

Soloist Stephen Barnsley

Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah

G.F Handel

Black Dyke Band

Halifax Choral Society

MD: John Pryce Jones

Lament from Stabat Mater

Karl Jenkins arr. Andrew Wainwright and Robert Childs

Soloist: Michel Rosenquist

Amsterdam Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Olaf Ritman

Easter Hymn

Brian Bowen

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Lieut -Col Ray Bowes

The Kingdom Triumphant

Eric Ball

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Lt. Col. Bernard Adams

The Old Rugged Cross

Arr. James Morrison

Soloist: James Morrison

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Amen from the Messiah

G.F Handel arr. Eric Ball

Massed Bands of Brighouse & Rastrick, CWS (Manchester), Fairey, Foden's and GUS (Footwear)

MD: Roger Barsotti

Excalibur

Jan van der Roost

First Section National Test Piece 2024

Breeze Brass Band (Japan)

MD: Kazuyoshi Uemura

Scherzo for Baritone

Iain Rayner

Soloist: Kristy Rowe

Gunnedah Shire Band

MD: Jason Katsikaris

You'll never walk alone

Richard Rodgers arr. Howard Snell

Skipton Properties Band

MD: Andrew Eastwood

Ben Hur

Miklos Rosa arr. John Glenesk Mortimer

Sellers International Band

MD: Philip McCann

Rise

Martin Cordner

Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Ken Waterworth

Share My Yoke

Joy Webb arr. Ivor Bosanko

Soloist: Terry Everson

New England Brass

MD: Douglas Yeo

Toccata and Fugue in D Minor

J.S Bach arr: Eric Crees

Desford Colliery Band

MD: Eric Crees

A Short Ride in a Brass Machine

Andrew Baker

Tongwynlais Temperance Band

MD: Philip Harper

Enjoy the show...