Geoffrey Brand tribute marked by National Youth Brass Band and friends

Players young and old paid tribute to the great Geoffrey Brand at the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Easter Concert in Cardiff on the weekend.

Black Dyke trio
  Alan Holdsworth, John Clay and John Clough recalled the great Geoffrey Brand

Sunday, 07 April 2024

        

Alan Holdsworth, John Clay and John Clough (above), three members of the Black Dyke Mills Band that won the 1967 National Championship of Great Britain met up again on the weekend at a special tribute to Geoffrey Brand, who led the Queensbury band to success that day.

Journey into Freedom

It came with a performance Eric Ball's 'Journey into Freedom' by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff, led by Dr Robert Childs.

It had been chosen by the Brand family to mark the event — one which saw the first half of the Easter Course concert feature performances the iconic composition as well as his stunning arrangement of Dvorak's 'Carnival' overture which was used as the test-piece at the National Finals in 1980.

Also chosen by the family was the central section, entitled, 'Sadness and Tenderness' from Edward Gregson's early 'Voices of Youth' suite.

In the late 1960s Geoffrey Brand had earmarked the composer as a talent to watch and offered him a contract to write four works per year — 'Voices of Youth' being the first to be published by Geoffrey and Violet Brand's company R. Smith & Co.

Invited audience

Earlier, Edward Gregson gave a touching speech in celebration of Geoffrey to a invited audience.

It was made up of family members, colleagues and associates from his extensive polymath career, and of course, former members of the Black Dyke Band whom he conducted to a brace of memorable National titles (1967 & 1972) and British Open wins (1968 & 1972).

"There is no better way to describe him than as being, "the last of the great polymath musicians to dominate the brass band movement", he said in reference an article written on 4BR by brass band historian Tim Mutum.

"Performer and conductor to arranger, author, publisher, newspaper editor, BBC producer, educator, lecturer, advisor and businessman. All I would add as well is entrepreneur. He was indeed a remarkable man."

There is no better way to describe him than as being, "the last of the great polymath musicians to dominate the brass band movement"Edward Gregson

So many memories

That was echoed by the Black Dyke trio who enjoyed reminiscing about him and the impact he made at the Queensbury band.

"So many memories, especially on 'Journey into Freedom'," John Clough told 4BR. "You always knew were you stood with Geoffrey — no nonsense, just clear music making."

John Clay agreed. "We were very fortunate to have great professional conductors at Black Dyke — and Geoffrey was one of them. He knew what he wanted form us at each rehearsal and on the contest stage — and on 'Journey into Freedom' we gave it to him."

Alan also recalled that famous win. "That victory was a great performance — helped by these two fantastic players (pointing to his colleagues).

Geoffrey Brand was at the centre of it all though — and even now people recall the performance, so that tells you how special it was."

        

