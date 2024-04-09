                 

New home for Haverhill

Haverhill Silver Band organisation has found itself a new home as it looks towards an exciting future.

Tuesday, 09 April 2024

        

Haverhill Silver Band has moved to a new home. It begins a new era for the band after a ten-year tenure at a former premises in the town.

With that earmarked for development the band undertook a year-long project to identify new accommodation, the result of which is a new band room in a studio within the Clements Primary Academy site in Haverhill.

Both the Haverhill Youth & Community Band and the Haverhill Silver Band will hold its rehearsals in the new facility.

Modified

The studio has been modified to ensure it is suitable, with the band thankful for the support it has received in making the alterations from Haverhill Town Council and several local companies, as well as being indebted to the Clements Primary Academy for allowing them to take up this residence.

Worked tirelessly

The first rehearsal was held recently, with HSB Chairperson David Stevens saying: "Since we first received news that we would have to move, everyone has worked tirelessly to find an alternative.

Through the support of Clements Primary Academy and other organisations us we can now feel relaxed in our new home and pursue our mission statement to "establish a vibrant, diverse and inclusive banding community as an integral part of Haverhill society".

He added: "We are enjoying the new acoustic and facilities as we start our preparations for our appearance at the Spring Festival in Blackpool in May."

        

