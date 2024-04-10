New links for Mercer & Barker

A new partnership link between Mercer & Barker and Muremo/Luthier Timbales sees the mouthpiece makers expand into France and Belgium.

Mercer & Barker continues to expand its distribution network of partner dealers with the news that Muremo/Luthier Timbales will now cover the expanding market in France and Belgium.

Speaking about the latest addition to their global partners, George Barker said: "We are always delighted to welcome partners who share our vision of providing the banding movement with outstanding products and services.

Having met Jean Paul Ratajczak he is certainly someone who has the energy, drive and determination to reach out to meet the demand for our mouthpieces in France and Belgium.

He has also become a regular visitor to the UK at several events and his bandroom visits for Muremo/Luthier Timbales have been hugely successful. We are thrilled to have him join us."

In response Jean Paul added: "Mercer & Barker has revolutionised the mouthpiece market in the UK and Europe — so it is fantastic for me that I can help them further in two important markets places in France and Belgium."

To find out more about Mercer & Barker go to: https://mercerandbarker.com/

To find out more about Muremo and Luthier Timbales go to: www.muremo.be

https://www.facebook.com/Luthiertimbales