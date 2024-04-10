Let's Get Together with Mike Lovatt's Brass Pack

The star trumpet player's 25 piece brass orchestra will pay musical tribute to the iconic figures of Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.

Mike Lovatt's Brass Pack will be making a return to the stage later this year with a musical homage to the iconic musical figures of Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.

Let's Get Together

'Let's Get Together' will see Mike's 25-piece brass orchestra team up with star vocalists Louise Clare Marshall and Matt Ford for a show at Birmingham Town Hall on Thursday 8th August.

The night will be packed with fantastic arrangements by Colin Skinner, bringing a fresh feel to jazz and swing classics.

It also builds on the recent success of Brass Pack appearances at the Harrogate International Festival, and Britten Pears Snape Maltings Summer Festival, with Mike Lovatt telling 4BR that it is hoped that this will be more than just a memorable 'one-off' performance'.

Icons

"I've always wanted to bring this music to a live audience in a way that pays tribute to the icons that are Ella and Frank.

The arrangements by Colin are superlative — true to the originals, allowing a fresh authenticity to the music. Louise and Matt are regarded as the best in the business too — so no wonder I'm so excited at the prospect of playing with them."

Come along

Mike revealed that the performance will be filmed on the night and recorded for future release.

"Just come along, sit back and enjoy it all." Mike added. "I can assure you that if you are fans of Ella and Frank you won't be disappointed."

Tickets:



https://bmusic.co.uk/events/lets-get-together