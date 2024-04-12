Interview with Kevin Stees

We talk to the MD of the newly crowned Champion Band of North America.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to Kevin Stees, after he led James Madison University Brass Band to their first Championship Section North American National title in Huntsville, Alabama.

Kevin talks about his band and how it fits into the academic life of a university of over 22,0000 undergraduates, the contest victory and the importance of the connections he has made through his visits to the UK over the years.

He also talks about the connections between bands that he leads and the growing optimism about the brass banding movement the USA.