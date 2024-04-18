Rothwell ready for Morley appearance

Rothwell Temperance Band is the latest top flight attraction at the Leeds Best of Brass series at Morley Town Hall.

Rothwell Temperance Band will head to Morley Town Hall later this month to showcase their brand of entertainment as part of the popular Leeds 'Best of Brass' series.

Wide ranging

Directed by David Roberts the band will showcase its wide-ranging concert talents in a programme that encompasses work by Alford and Bliss to Phil Collins and Rodgers & Hammerstein.

There is also music from Norwegian composers such as Svein Henrik Giske and Reid Gilje, to classic easy listeners such as 'Sandpaper Ballet' by Leroy Anderson.

The band's roster of soloists will be on show with showcase spotlights on Phillip Tait (soprano), Julian Bayley (euphonium), Catherine Roberts (horn), Della Pearce (flugel) and Neil Wharton (trombone)

Interview

There is a short interview with cornet player Jess Lyon to enjoy at:

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2024/03/15/rothwell-temperance-band-interview-2023-24/

Saturday 27th April

Rothwell Temperance

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Further concerts in the seriesâ€¦

Saturday 18th May

GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 /

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk