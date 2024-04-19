Cory and White lead summer releases from World of Brass

A pair of blue riband recordings from Cory Band and horn star Sheona White will herald a series of major summer releases on the World of Brass recording label.

Two major new recordings are soon to be released by World of Brass Recordings — both of which can be enjoyed in CD and download format, or through subscription to the Wobplay.com recording platform.

Cory 140

Cory Band celebrates its 140th anniversary with a recording that pays homage to its National Championship title successes under the baton of the great Major Arthur Kenney.

Led by MD Philip Harper it sees the nine time champion perform Malcolm Arnold's 'Fantasy for Brass Band', the work that saw them claim their first National title in 1974.

It is followed by Wilfred Heaton's 'Contest Music', 'Ballet for Band' by Joseph Horovitz and 'Dances and Arias' by Edwrd Gregson — the triptych of compositions that also saw them secure a historic National 'hat-trick' between 1982 and 1984.

The release also includes Philip Sparke's iconic 'The Year of the Dragon' which was written to mark their 100th anniversary celebrations in 1984, as well as the uplifting prelude, 'Soaring the Heights' by Christopher Bond, which pays tribute to 140 years of artistic achievement.

Sheona White

Sheona White has released her fourth solo album with 'The Beauty Within' which she says sees her "embrace the evolution of my own musical identity."

Accompanied by National Champion, Foden's, it sees Sheona showcase "a diverse range of musical styles and emotional landscapes"from composers Kevin Houben, Philip Sparke, Andy Scott, Pierre Gabaye, Andrea Price, Peter Graham, Jospeh Turin, Matin Green, Philip Harper and Erik Leidzen.

There is the opportunity to enjoy a reprise of 'Legend of a Giant' which Sheona performed to critical acclaim at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival earlier this year, as well the visceral emotion of Martin Green's 'The Battle' and 'Violet' and Andrea Price's evocative 'Enter the Dance' amongst others.

This recording is now available at: www.wobplay.com