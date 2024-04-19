                 

*
banner

News

Cory and White lead summer releases from World of Brass

A pair of blue riband recordings from Cory Band and horn star Sheona White will herald a series of major summer releases on the World of Brass recording label.

Cory White
  The recordings are the first in a busy summer of major releases on the label

Friday, 19 April 2024

        

Two major new recordings are soon to be released by World of Brass Recordings — both of which can be enjoyed in CD and download format, or through subscription to the Wobplay.com recording platform.

Cory 140

Cory Band celebrates its 140th anniversary with a recording that pays homage to its National Championship title successes under the baton of the great Major Arthur Kenney.

Led by MD Philip Harper it sees the nine time champion perform Malcolm Arnold's 'Fantasy for Brass Band', the work that saw them claim their first National title in 1974.

It is followed by Wilfred Heaton's 'Contest Music', 'Ballet for Band' by Joseph Horovitz and 'Dances and Arias' by Edwrd Gregson — the triptych of compositions that also saw them secure a historic National 'hat-trick' between 1982 and 1984.

The release also includes Philip Sparke's iconic 'The Year of the Dragon' which was written to mark their 100th anniversary celebrations in 1984, as well as the uplifting prelude, 'Soaring the Heights' by Christopher Bond, which pays tribute to 140 years of artistic achievement.

Sheona White

Sheona White has released her fourth solo album with 'The Beauty Within' which she says sees her "embrace the evolution of my own musical identity."

Accompanied by National Champion, Foden's, it sees Sheona showcase "a diverse range of musical styles and emotional landscapes"from composers Kevin Houben, Philip Sparke, Andy Scott, Pierre Gabaye, Andrea Price, Peter Graham, Jospeh Turin, Matin Green, Philip Harper and Erik Leidzen.

There is the opportunity to enjoy a reprise of 'Legend of a Giant' which Sheona performed to critical acclaim at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival earlier this year, as well the visceral emotion of Martin Green's 'The Battle' and 'Violet' and Andrea Price's evocative 'Enter the Dance' amongst others.

This recording is now available at: www.wobplay.com

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tivoli

New works to be showcased at Dutch National Championships

April 19 • 'The Lost Circle' is joined by a selection of new and established works to test the bands at the Netherlands National Championships later this year.

Brass in Concert

Youth sounds return to Brass in Concert

April 19 • The sounds of brilliant youngsters taking part in the Youth Brass in Concert Championships will be heard again later this year as the entertainment contest returns to Gateshead weekend.

Nathaniel Dye

Marathon Man reveals 26.2 mile play list for London run

April 19 • Nathaniel Dye has a mega-long play list to perform as he hits the roads with trainers and trombone for the London marathon this weekend.

Van der Roost

British Open announces 2024 test-piece

April 19 • 'The Lost Circle' by Jan Van Der Roost will pose questioning musical challenges for bands wishing to construct a British Open winning performance at Symphony Hall this year.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Guest soloista Glyn and Helen Williams

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton Old Wigan Band. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert: Pemberton Old Wigan DWB

Sunday 21 April • Boarshurst Band Club Greenbridge Lane Greenfield Saddleworth Ol37EW

Barnsley Brass -

Sunday 21 April • Holiday Inn, Barnsley Road, Dodworth, Barnsley S75 3JT

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band - Reading Festival of Brass: Open Workshop Rehearsal

Saturday 27 April • St Laurence Church, Reading RG1 3EJ

Vacancies »

HOOVER BAND BOLTON

April 18 • Hoover Band Bolton are seeking a 2nd Euphonium, Bb Bass and a kit player to complete our line-up in this friendly but committed band. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays 2000-2145 in our own bandroom at the Ukrainian Club in Bolton.

West Midlands Police Band

April 18 • Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We're on the lookout for a 2nd Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit). Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Elland Silver Band

April 18 • Fancy playing at Whit Friday? Owing to work commitments we're looking for a Championship section standard 1st and 2nd Horn Player to complete our line up for Whit Friday. You'll need to be available for our rehearsal on Thursday 23rd May, 8 - 10pm.

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top