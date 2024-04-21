                 

National Youth Concerto Grosso performance set for Radio 3 broadcast

The critically acclaimed performance of the Gavin Higgins' 'storming showpiece' by the National Youth Orchestra and National Youth Band can be heard on Radio 3 this week and beyond.

Radio3
  The performance can be heard on Radio 3 on Tuesday and for an other 30 days

Sunday, 21 April 2024

        

The memorable 'Catalyst' concert performance of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' recently given by the National Youth Orchestra and National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain at the Royal Festival Hall in London can be enjoyed on Tuesday evening (23rd April) at 7.30pm on BBC Radio 3.

Storming showpiece

Directed by 24 year old conductor Tess Jackson, it has already received widespread critical acclaim, with Fiona Maddocks, the hugely respected classical music critic of The Observer newspaper saying the players "made light work" of a "storming showpiece full of bravura as well as poetry".

She also picked out solo cornet player Lewis Barton — saying that he fell into "the prized category of 'ridiculously talented'".

Super playing

Plaudits also from The Times Rebecca Franks in The Times who said the work was "now in the hands of some of the nation's finest teenage talent" with "the fabulous sound" of the NYBBGB "the heart of this imaginative piece." She added that "the playing was superb".

Robert Hugill of the respected classical music website Planet Hugill.com called it "an astonishing performance all round".

The programme will also feature the performance of Prokofiev's Fifth Symphony and Dani Howard's 'Fanfare' directed by Jessica Cottis.

To enjoy

To enjoy on Tuesday evening (23rd April and for the following 30 days) at 7.30pm on Radio 3 go to:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001y97c

        

