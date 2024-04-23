Eddison takes the lead at Garforth Brass

The experienced Gordon Eddison has become the new Musical Director of Garforth Brass in Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Third Section band, Garforth Brass has announced that they have appointed the experienced Gordon Eddison as their new Musical Director.

Future development

In a statement the band said: "We are delighted to welcome Gordon to the role. We are looking forward to working with him and feel sure his direction will help us develop in the future."

In response, Gordon added: "Having met the band a couple of weeks ago and enjoyed a rehearsal with them, I immediately felt that we could make good quality music and have some fun at the same time.

There is plenty of work to do but with commitment from everyone, it will happen."

The new combination will make their debut at the forthcoming Wetherby Drovers March Contest.