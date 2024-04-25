Purcell appointment for Cavanagh

Mike Cavanagh has been appointed as the new Head of Wind, Brass & Percussion at the internationally acclaimed Purcell School.

Mike Cavanagh, Professor of Baritone and Tutor in Chamber Music at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) has been appointed as the new Head of Wind, Brass & Percussion at The Purcell School.

New role

The Besson artist and solo baritone player of National Champion Black Dyke Band, and member of the award winning A4 Brass Quartet will take on his new role from September.

The Purcell School is Britain's oldest school for young musicians. Situated on the outskirts of London in Bushey, Hertfordshire, the boarding and day school is home to around 196 musically gifted youngsters.

It holds the UNESCO Mozart Gold Medal in recognition of its unique contribution to music, education and culture. It's mission is to provide young musicians of great potential with an environment in which they can flourish, irrespective of background or financial means.

Important appointment

Paul Bambrough, Principal of The Purcell School told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to announce this important appointment.

Mike is an exceptional musician and has an inspiring vision for the future of the department.

I have no doubt that both students and colleagues will greatly enjoy working with him, that together they will build on the significant achievements of his predecessors and the department will continue to thrive and develop in the coming years."

Delighted

In response, Mike Cavanagh stated: "I'm absolutely delighted to become the Head of Wind, Brass and Percussion at The Purcell School.

To have the opportunity to help shape the future of music at such an internationally renowned school is incredibly exciting and I cannot wait to get started."