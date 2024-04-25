Brass in Concert line-up and draw details announced.

11 bands will compete for the 2024 entertainment title — with fans having the chance to get first and last right at the draw to win tickets.

The line-up of bands that will compete for the 2024 Brass in Concert title at the Glasshouse International Centre for Music this November has been confirmed.

Eleven bands will battle to be crowned 47th Brass in Concert Champion in an event presented in association with World of Brass, Banks Group and Yamaha, and delivered in partnership with Brass Bands England.

The banding world's leading entertainment event will take place on Saturday 16th November with each band providing the audience in Gateshead and around the world thanks to the live streaming from World of Brass with their 25 minute programmes.

Competing bands

Defending champion Foden's will compete against bands from England, Scotland, Wales, and Norway, all introduced by the inimitable Frank Renton.

Aldbourne

Brighouse & Rastrick

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

Cory

Flowers

Foden's

GUS Band

Hammonds

Krohnengen

the cooperation band

Tredegar

Outstanding

Brass in Concert, CEO Nigel Stevens told 4BR: "We're delighted to attract such a fine field of competitors, including the welcome returnees of Cory, GUS, Krohnengen and the cooperation band.

The outstanding playing and innovation by the competitors makes for a great day of entertainment."

Draw

The draw for the event will take place at the European Championships in Palanga (Saturday 4th May), with fans being asked to submit their predictions for whom will be dawn first and last in the draw — with a chance of winning two tickets to the contest if you are right.

There are up to three pairs of tickets to give away for the first correct submissions received.

Seeded

The draw will be seeded, ensuring that the top half of bands from the 4barsrest World Rankings will either have all the odd numbers or all the even numbers, although this won't be decided until the day of the draw.

Draw predictions must be submitted before 5pm on Saturday 4th May to be included.

fans being asked to submit their predictions for whom will be dawn first and last in the draw — with a chance of winning two tickets to the contest if you are right 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Tickets:

The Brass in Concert Championship will take place at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Gateshead, on Saturday 16th November, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday 24th July.

Tickets will be available for £30 or £38.50 + booking fee.