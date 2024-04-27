                 

National Youth Band concert broadcast to be aired

You will now be able to enjoy the memorable Easter Course concert given by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

National; Youth Band
  The Easter Course concert in Cardiff as filmed for broadcast

Saturday, 27 April 2024

        

The recent Easter Course concert given in Cardiff by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain under the baton of Dr Robert Childs can be enjoyed later today (Saturday 27th April at 7.00pm).

Filmed for broadcast at a sold-out Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, it saw the band celebrate the musical life of former Artistic Director Geoffrey Brand with performances of his thrilling arrangement of Dvorak's 'Carnival' overture as well Eric Ball's 'Journey into Freedom' — the work on which he led Black Dyke Band to its memorable 1967 National title success.

Geoffrey and Violet Brand's extended family were joined by members of the 1967 Black Dyke on what was a memorable evening.

World premiere

The future of the organisation and its extended musical vision also saw the world premiere of 'Fragile Earth' written by Sir Karl Jenkins, who was in the audience to hear it performed.

Supported by The Colwinston Charitable Trust, the filmatic score messaged youthful concerns over the future of the planet; from desolate, arid landscapes, to the majesty of the Blue Whale spouting air in increasingly toxic seas and the global migration of both humans and animals to seek new lands in which to survive.

Entertainment

In addition, the audience was also treated to the remarkable talents of guest soloist David Childs, who performed Peter Graham's 'Force of Nature' concerto, as well as 'Brillante', 'Danny Boy' and 'Hot Canary'.

Not to be outshone though in the entertainment stakes, the NYBBGB youngsters also showcased their skills with fine performances of works by Dorothy Gates, Philip Sparke, Evelyn Glennie, Judith Bingham, Edward Gregson — with the encore of 'Sing, Sing, Sing' sending the audience home with more than a skip and dance in their step.

Broadcast:

The broadcast can be enjoyed from 7.00pm (Saturday 27th April) at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBFz1SONK-4

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

