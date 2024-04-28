King and Fountain to lead on NYBBGB Summer concert

Prof David King and James Fountain will provide the inspirational leads for young players from both the UK and Switzerland at the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Summer Course and concert.

Following the critical acclaim received after recent performances in Cardiff, Liverpool and London, the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has announced details of its Summer Course concert.

To be held at Blackburn Cathedral on Saturday 10th August, it will be directed by Prof David King, with guest soloist James Fountain, principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra.

Also featured will be rising conducting star and 2023 NYBBGB Conducting Competition winner Joshua Parkhill, whilst the band will be joined for the first time by two players from the National Youth Brass Band of Switzerland as part of a cultural exchange initiative.

Acclaimed

The invitation to invite Prof King to direct the NYBBGB Summer Course sees the iconic Australian following in a line of internationally acclaimed conductors who in recent years have broadened the musical horizons of the band.

"We are thoroughly looking forward to working with one of the most dynamic and inspirational conductors in the brass banding world," NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley told 4BR.

"His influence and success as a conductor, instrumentalist and educator is something we are sure will bring an extra dimension to this year's course and to what will be another unmissable concert appearance.

We are also delighted that he will mentor Joshua, a real rising conducting star who will also share the conducting platform with him."

Fountain feature

Mark Bromley also told 4BR of his delight that James Fountain will be the featured soloist.

"James is of course a former principal cornet of the band, and a performer who always pays tribute to the band and the influence it had on him. Now he is one the world's finest trumpet players — so what a honour it is to be able to welcome him back."

This is a wonderful opportunity for creating new musical experiences and friendships amongst young people across Europe NYBBGB, CEO, Mark Bromley

Swiss Horizons

The band will also be joined by Lea Fugnanesi (baritone) and Sascha Gyger (tuba) — the first Swiss players to be part of the 'Besson Horizons' reciprocal partnership between the nation's youth ensembles.

In July, Phoebe Mallinson (flugel) and Harry Porthouse (cornet) of the NYBBGB Ambassador Band will travel to Switzerland to join the NJBB on their summer course.

Find out more:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-AUiR9s43s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmPETlGF0ao

Speaking about the new exchange initiative, Mark Bromley added: "This is a wonderful opportunity for creating new musical experiences and friendships amongst young people across Europe, I am very grateful to Besson and the NJBB for their support."

Concert details

More details of the concert can be found at:

www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on

Tickets will be available for purchase from:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-tickets-886379273267?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl