Double presentation made at Creetown

A Lifetime Achievement and Life Membership awards have been presented to Stuart McNab and Peter Kendall of Creetown Silver Band

  Stuart McNab (left) and Peter Kendall received their awards

Tuesday, 30 April 2024

        

There was a wonderful presentation made at Creetown Silver Band's recent annual social and awards evening as retiring Musical Director Stuart McNab received a richly deserved Lifetime Achievement Award from the Scottish Brass Band Association.

SBBA secretary Tom Allan made the journey to make the award as well as present a SBBA Life Membership award to cornet player Peter Kendall in marking 50 years of dedicated service to the banding movement.

Musical Director

Stuart has been Creetown's Musical Director since 1983 when he moved to Castle Douglas to take a post of assistant head teacher. He originally started playing with Kirkintilloch Band, being taught by the late Willie Tennant.

He later joined its senior band and its committee, eventually becoming its chairperson. He also played with the band as they progressed through the sections and remains a proud Vice-President.

Since joining Creetown he has led them in making a huge contribution to their community life, has started a learner class and continues to teach many youngsters and adults.

In addition, he has visited numerous local schools to introduce children to brass instruments and has composed and arranged music to suit the abilities of the junior and senior bands.

Stuart has been Creetown's Musical Director since 1983 when he moved to Castle Douglas to take a post of assistant head teacher

Carrying on

In 1990 the band played at the Fourth Section National Finals. Although he officially retired as MD in 2018, he later returned, and following this retirement he will continue to train the band's young musicians, currently preparing them for contests at Innerleithen and Perth later this year.

Stuart, who received his SBBA Life Membership in 2003 and is Creetown's honorary president, now plays baritone and other instruments as required.

England and Scotland

Peter meanwhile started playing with the Nelson Band in Lancashire in 1958 and was a founder member of his school band in 1960.

He continued to be a member of Nelson until he moved to Scotland in 2012 when he joined Creetown. He also plays with Stranraer Brass when required.

        

