Black Dyke Band festival details announced

The popular massed band event featuring the National Champion and friends has been announced.

Black Dyke Band
  The hosts will welcome friends from a number of bands once more

Tuesday, 30 April 2024

        

The Black Dyke Band has announced details of its 18th Brass Festival, which takes place at Huddersfield Town Hall on Sunday 9th June, supported by Geneva Group.

Workshops to concert

The day commences with a series of inspirational workshops led by the Black Dyke soloists with the highlight Gala Concert rounding the day off at 3.00pm.

Festival Administrator Alison Childs told 4BR: "The Gala Concert will complete what promises to be a great day which we hope helps reignite the passion for what people love doing best â€” playing in a brass band."

The Gala Concert will see the National Champion Elgar's 'Jupiter' (I Vow to Thee my Country) and the popular film set of 'James Bond' features as well as principal cornet Richard Marshall on show before the finale of Peter Graham's 'Triquetra'.

Yorkshire Youth Band

The second half will feature the Yorkshire Youth Band led by Richard with festival favourites including James Curnow's 'Legends in Brass'.

Such is the popularity of the event that well over 120 musicians will once again enjoy the experience of sharing the stage with the Queensbury Band — including this year from Armthorpe Elmfield, Delph, Hatfield & Askern. There is sure to be a special welcome this year for visitors Murley Band from Northern Ireland.

Tickets:


Tickets can be obtained from the Huddersfield Town Hall Box Office 01484 225755.

For further information, please contact Alison Childs, Festival Administrator on alison4horn@btinternet.com

        

