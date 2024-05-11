Result: 2024 Grand Shield

Result:
Grand Shield
Test-Piece: A Brussels Requiem (Bert Appermont)
Adjudicators: Morgan Griffiths & Lynda Nicholson
Opera House
1. Oldham Band (Lees) (John Collins)*
2. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)*
3. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)
4. Friary Brass (Nigel Taken)
5. NASUWT Riverside (Prof Nicholas Childs)
6. Desford Colliery (Ian Porthouse)
7. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates)
8. Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)
9. Camborne Town (Gareth Churcher)
10. GUS (Dr David Thornton)
11. Redbridge (Chris Bearman)
12. City of Bradford (Matthew Ryan)
13. Wingates (Martin Heartfield)
14. St Dennis Silver (Darren R Hawken)
15. Fishburn (Duncan Beckley)
16. EverReady (Russell Gray)
17. Milnrow (Lee Skipsey)**
18. Ratby Co-operative (Chris Jeans)**
19. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck)**
20. City of Hull (Dean Jones)**
*Qualify for invitation to 2024 British Open
**Relegated to Senior Cup
Best Instrumentalist: Principal cornet — Oldham Band (Lees)