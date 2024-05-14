                 

Gray lead comes to an end at Ratby

The eight year musical partnership between Mareika Gray and Ratby Co-operative Band has come to an end.

Ratby
  The musical partnership between Mareika Gray and Ratby has come to an end.

Tuesday, 14 May 2024

        

The musical partnership Ratby Co-operative Band and its Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Mareika Gray has come to an end.

The announcement was made prior to the band's participation at the recent British Open Spring Festival and concluded a highly successful eight-year tenure topped by an outstanding fifth place finish at the 2021 National Championship at the Royal Albert Hall.

Her final contesting performance with the band came at the 2024 Midland Regional Championships.

Difficult decision

Reflecting on her time at the Leicestershire based organisation, Mareika told 4BR: "This was a difficult decision to make in the lead up to the Area Championship, but I've enjoyed every moment at Ratby and together we sculpted so many memorable performances over the years. I wish them all the very best."

The National Championships success was part of a series of acclaimed performances under her baton, including podium finishes at the Midlands Regional Championships, and victories at the Leicestershire BBA event.

In addition, the band gained critical acclaim for their concert programmes and artistic outlook.

We have enjoyed a special musical partnership with Mareika and she will be greatly missed by us all in the Ratby organisationRatby Co-operation Band

Special partnership

Band Trustee Phil Hall told 4BR: "We have enjoyed a special musical partnership with Mareika and she will be greatly missed by us all in the Ratby organisation.

We know the band will treasure those moments. We'd like to thank Mareika for everything she has done over the last eight years."

        

TAGS: Ratby Co-operative

