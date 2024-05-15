New one way system for Grotton Whit Friday contest

A new one way system will be out in place for the Grotton Whit Friday Contest.

The Grotton Whit Friday contest has confirmed that a new one-way system will be in place for coaches to follow on Friday 24th May.

New system

Contest organiser Sue Hodgkiss told 4BR: "As the contest has become busier, we have found passing coaches along the narrow Station Road and turning into car park area as become more difficult and sometimes dangerous.

To help ease coach flow and improve general safety, coaches will now access a one-way route that we hope will make things easier and safer."

New route

As shown in the diagram coaches will now enter Mildred Avenue from Oldham Road which runs parallel with Station Road.

Coaches should proceed to the end of Mildred Avenue, where contest 'booking in' will be situated.

Coaches will continue onto Hillside Avenue and wait at the bottom until their band processes up Station Road.

Notify coach drivers

Sue added: "We will have traffic stewards and new signage to help with the new layout. We ask that all bands notify their coach drivers if you are planning to visit the Grotton contest."

Further information:

If bands require further information they should contact: grottonbbc@hotmail.com