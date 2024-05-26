Death of Jeff Thomas

4BR has been informed of the passing of the much respected former flugel horn player of Cory Band.

Integral part

Joining the Rhondda band 1969, over the next 30 years he became an integral part of their success — from the 1970 Mineworkers title and BBC Band of the Year and Granada Band of the Year in 1971, to four National title victories in 1974 and the historic hat-trick of 1982/83/84.

He was also a member of the band that made a historic tour to the USA in 1976 as well as claiming the European title in 1980.

There were also other numerous victories — from eight Welsh Regional Championship wins to becoming multiple Champion Band of Wales, as well as Pontins, Yeovil and Grand Shield winners.

Accolades

During his career he also won countless individual accolades and solo prizes, whilst his commitment to the band saw him become an influential Chairperson and later a founding member of Vintage Cory, which he thoroughly enjoyed in being able to perform once again with many lifelong friends.

He combined his playing with a busy steel working career. Much to his delight, his son Darren went onto to play with Cory Band, enjoying considerable success as well.

He later continued playing and become Chairperson of Ebbw Valley Band, helping them on and off stage to become a highly impressive ensemble — including their own Cheltenham National title successes.

Greatly missed

Marking his passing, Cory Band stated: "Jeff, may you rest in peace. Thank you for all the years of dedicated service on and off the stage! Your lifelong friends in banding throughout Wales and further afield will miss you greatly — a gentleman and a true bandsman.

Our thoughts are with all of Jeff's family, particularly Margaret, Darren and Jules at this sad time.

Ebbw Valley Band stated: "His years of playing at the highest level helped him to advise and inspire us in our bid to succeed. But most of all, he brought that unmistakable, beautiful sound, every time he took to the stage.

Jeff will be greatly missed by all at Ebbw Valley and the wider banding community. He will be remembered as a true gent with a great sense of humour, a legend of the brass banding world. Our sincere condolences go out to Margaret and family at this sad time."