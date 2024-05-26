No more M1 travel for Bond

The musical partnership between Christopher Bond and City of Cardiff (M1) Band has come to an end.

City of Cardiff (M1) Band has announced the departure of Musical Director Christopher Bond.

It ends a successful six-year tenure that started in January 2019, and resulted in multiple podium-place finishes at competitions such as the Welsh Open and Wychavon Festival of Brass.

In addition, the band became an accomplished top section contender in Wales and beyond, with the highlight their qualification for the 2022 National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall. Their innovative musical approach also saw them gain may concert and on-line admirers

Loved it

Speaking about his tenure with the band, he said: "I have absolutely loved the last six years, with the band reinvigorating my love of conducting and band training.

As my work commitments increase in other areas, the time is right for me to step aside and pass the baton on, but I wish the band every success moving forwards.

He added: "To all the players I've worked with; thank you for your time, commitment and friendships — it's been the best ride!"

Thanks

In response the band thanked him, "...for all the time he has given to M1 and the wider organisation and wish him all the best with his future endeavours."

Further details in the process of appointing a new Musical Director will be announced in the coming weeks.