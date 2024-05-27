                 

Bank Holiday bargains at Band Supplies

There are a host of great instruments looking for a new home at Band Supplies.

Band Supplies
  Chris Tudball will be ready to help you

Monday, 27 May 2024

        

There are plenty of great Bank Holiday bargains to be bagged at Band Supplies.

The instruments have come into stock after been part exchanged against new purchases. All have been serviced with full warranties and are just waiting to be played.

Cornet:

Besson Sovereign 928 (silver) — excellent condition: £1,595.00
Boosey & Hawkes Roundstamp Sovereign 923 (silver) — excellent condition: £1,595.00
Besson Sovereign 928 (silver) — demonstration model as new: £2,295.00

Flugel:

Vincent Bach 183 Stradivarius (silver) — as new: £1,995.00
Courtois 159R (silver) — very good condition: £1,295.00

Horn:

Besson 950 Sovereign (silver) — very good condition: £1,895.00
Besson 700 (silver) — excellent condition: £695.00

Baritone:

2 x Besson 955 Sovereign (silver) — very good condition: £2,195.00 each
Courtois 159 baritone (lacquer) — some wear: £595.00

Euphonium:

Besson 2052 Prestige (silver) — demonstration model as new: £6,800.00
Besson 967 Sovereign (silver) — excellent condition: £3,400.00
Besson 967 Sovereign (lacquer) — very good condition: £2,495.00

Trombones:

Conn Elkhart Medium bore — very good condition: £995.00
Rath R1 — very good condition: £1,695.00
Yamaha YSL446GE Bb/F — excellent condition: £995.00
King 3B — good condition: £795.00
Knight Bb/F/G/Eb bass trombone — good condition: £395.00

Tuba:

Yamaha YBB631 (lacquer) BBb tuba — good but with some lacquer wear: £2,995.00
Besson 944 Sovereign (silver) — very good: £5,995.00

Contact:

Chris Tudball at Leeds store on 0113 2453097
Email: chris_tudball@yahoo.com

leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk

        

Bank Holiday bargains at Band Supplies

