                 

*
banner

News

50 years of service marked for cooperation duo

the cooperation band joins the celebrations marking 50 years of banding service for players Ewan Miller and Iain Chisholm.

thecooperationband
  Ewan and Iain have each notched up half a century of service to Scottish banding

Saturday, 01 June 2024

        

During a recent concert given by Scottish champion the cooperation band, players Ewan Millar and Iain Chisholm were presented with medals from the Scottish Brass Band Association marking 50 years each of service to the banding movement.

50 years

Ewan began his musical journey at age 10, and quickly joined Barrhead Burgh Band competing in his first Scottish Championships in 1977.

His playing eventually led him to CWS (Glasgow) Band, where he has since been part of a band that has won two memorable National title successes, no fewer than 19 Scottish Championships and a Grand Shield amongst other honours.

Meanwhile, Iain started playing the cornet at 11 competing at the Scottish Youth Championships with Auchinleck Academy Band. In 1994 he joined CWS (Glasgow) and has been integral to the band's success since — including a National victory and 16 Scottish titles.

He has also played a vital role as the band's treasurer, especially during challenging times.

Vital



A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Ewan and Iain's dedication, musicianship and friendship have been a vital part of the band.

We are delighted to join SBBA in celebrating their service to the Scottish banding movement over a 50 year period — with many more to come."

        

TAGS: the cooperation band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

aSoNE

As One initiative launched by NYO to bring youngsters together in performance

June 1 • The National Youth Orchestra has launched a new initiative that could see young players perform at the Proms later this year.

HMS

200th Unicorn anniversary marked by new work

June 1 • The remarkable story of a Royal Navy ship and the brass band players that went to war from it is to be marked by a world premiere performance weekend.

Brain

Performance anxiety study published

June 1 • An abridged version of a 2020 study into brass band performance anxiety and coping strategies has now been published in the International Journal of Music, Health, and Wellbeing.

thecooperationband

50 years of service marked for cooperation duo

June 1 • the cooperation band joins the celebrations marking 50 years of banding service for players Ewan Miller and Iain Chisholm.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Thurlston Band

Sunday 2 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra

Friday 7 June • St. Michaels Church. Duke street. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Bellshill Salvation Army Band - Guest Soloist Tom Hutchinson (The Cory Band)

Saturday 8 June • Uddington Old Parish Church, Old Glasgow Road Uddington. G71 7HF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Sale Brass

Sunday 9 June • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Vacancies »

West Midlands Police Band

June 1 • Join our team of dedicated musicians! We're seeking a 4th tuba player (BBb or Eb Bass) to join us. Rehearsals are held in a friendly atmosphere every Wednesday at 19:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station, Birmingham (Junction 7, M6).(Junction 7, M6).

Crewe Brass

June 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

June 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for BACKROW CORNET players to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Martyn Evans

BEd (Hons) NABBC member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Teacher, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top