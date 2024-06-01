50 years of service marked for cooperation duo

the cooperation band joins the celebrations marking 50 years of banding service for players Ewan Miller and Iain Chisholm.

During a recent concert given by Scottish champion the cooperation band, players Ewan Millar and Iain Chisholm were presented with medals from the Scottish Brass Band Association marking 50 years each of service to the banding movement.

50 years

Ewan began his musical journey at age 10, and quickly joined Barrhead Burgh Band competing in his first Scottish Championships in 1977.

His playing eventually led him to CWS (Glasgow) Band, where he has since been part of a band that has won two memorable National title successes, no fewer than 19 Scottish Championships and a Grand Shield amongst other honours.

Meanwhile, Iain started playing the cornet at 11 competing at the Scottish Youth Championships with Auchinleck Academy Band. In 1994 he joined CWS (Glasgow) and has been integral to the band's success since — including a National victory and 16 Scottish titles.

He has also played a vital role as the band's treasurer, especially during challenging times.

Vital





A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Ewan and Iain's dedication, musicianship and friendship have been a vital part of the band.

We are delighted to join SBBA in celebrating their service to the Scottish banding movement over a 50 year period — with many more to come."