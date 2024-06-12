Paris opt for Belgian double to lead

Glenn Van Looy and Tim De Maeseneer are the new Musical Directors at Paris Brass Band.

Paris Brass Band has announced the appointment of euphonium virtuoso Glenn Van Looy and horn star Tim De Maeseneer as their new Musical Directors.

The Belgian duo take on the role at the former French National champion from Laurent Douvre who recently announced his decision to step down from the role after four years.

In the announcement the band stated: "All the musicians welcome Glenn and Tim and we cannot wait to start working alongside them."

The Besson artists combine busy freelance careers, with Tim De Maeseneer the Professor of Saxhorn and Brass at the LUCA School of Arts alongside playing with Brass Band Willebroek, whilst Glenn Van Looy is one of the world's most in demand euphonium soloists and teachers.

Both also have considerable conducting experience, with Glenn leading the cooperation band to the Scottish title earlier this year. He will also take them at the forthcoming British Open.

Tim recently led Mercator Brass Band to the First Section title at the Dutch Open as well as Panta Rhei Ghent to the Belgian Second Section National title in 2023.

Looking forward

Speaking about the appointment, Glenn said: "I'm looking forward to going to the French Nationals again with the wonderful Paris Brass Band. Working alongside my best friend Tim will be very cool!"

Tim added: "I'm very excited to have started work with the fabulous Paris Brass Band.

To do so together with my best friend Glenn Van Looy makes it even better. Be sure to follow out journey together — it will be fun."