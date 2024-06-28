National finalists confirmed

96 bands will battle for National Championship title glory this year at the Royal Albert Hall and Cheltenham.

Kapitol Promotions have confirmed the official list of 96 bands that have accepted the invitation to compete at the 2024 National Finals to be held at Cheltenham and London later this year.

Dates

The Section 1-4 Finals will take place at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse over the weekend of the 14th & 15th September. The Championship Section Final will once again take place at the Royal Albert Hall on October 5th.

Championship Section:

Royal Albert Hall

Saturday 5th October

Test piece: Harrison's Dream (Peter Graham)

Aldbourne

Black Dyke

Brighouse & Rastrick

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

Cory

Desford Colliery

Easington Colliery

Ebbw Valley

Flowers

Foden's

Friary

GUS

KNDS Fairey

NASUWT Riverside

Pemberton Old Wigan DW

the cooperation band

Tongwynlais Temperance

Tredegar

Whitburn

Zone One

Audience members will also be treated to a Gala Concert before the announcement of the results and a military Fanfare Team will herald the announcement of the 2024 Champion.

Tickets: https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/

Sections 1-4:



Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th September

The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse

76 bands have qualified to represent their regions. Saturday will see the Third and First Section with the Fourth and Second the following day.

Section 1:

Saturday 14th September (following Section 3)

Test piece: Excalibur (Jan van der Roost)

Blackburn & Darwen

BTM

City of Bristol

Crofton Silver

Horsham Borough

Jackfield

Kibworth

Kidlington Concert

Kirkintilloch

Langley

Lydbrook

Michelmersh Silver

Milton Keynes

North Skelton

Northop Silver

Tewit Silver

Tyldesley

Wardle Anderson

Yorkshire Imperial

(Granite City from Scotland did not accept the invitation to compete)

Section 2:

Sunday 15th (following Section 4)

Test piece: Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

Abertillery Town

Audley

Besses Boys

Broxburn & Livingston

City of Cambridge

Diggle

Durham Miners' Association

Emley

Ferryhill Town

Gosport Solent

Newmains & District

Raunds Temperance

Saint Sebastian Wokingham

Skelmersdale Prize

South Yorkshire Police

St Austell Town

St Keverne

Tilbury

Usk

Section 3:

Saturday 14th September

Test piece: The Shipbuilders (Peter Yorke)

Amersham Concert

Barnsley Metropolitan

Clifton & Lightcliffe

Croy Silver

Crwbin

Eccleston

Flookburgh Silver

Golborne

Lydney Town

Morecambe

Nailsworth Silver

Penclawdd

Perthshire

Putney & Wimbledon

Spennymoor Town

Thrapston Town

Towcester Studio

Verwood Town

Wellington (Telford)

Welwyn Garden City

Section 4:

Sunday 15th September

Test piece: Smoke Sketches (Daniel Hall)

Betteshanger Colliery Welfare

Bon Accord Silver B

Buckhaven & Methil Miners

Bugle Silver

Coventry Festival

Craghead Colliery

Friendly (Sowerby Bridge)

Holywell Silver

Illogan Sparnon Silver

Littleborough

Loxley Silver

Penrith Town

Reading Spring Gardens

Severn Tunnel

Stalybridge Old

Syston

Watford

Whitwell