National finalists confirmed

Kapitol Promotions have confirmed the official list of 96 bands that have accepted the invitation to compete at the 2024 National Finals to be held at Cheltenham and London later this year.
Dates
The Section 1-4 Finals will take place at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse over the weekend of the 14th & 15th September. The Championship Section Final will once again take place at the Royal Albert Hall on October 5th.
Championship Section:
Royal Albert Hall
Saturday 5th October
Test piece: Harrison's Dream (Peter Graham)
Aldbourne
Black Dyke
Brighouse & Rastrick
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
Cory
Desford Colliery
Easington Colliery
Ebbw Valley
Flowers
Foden's
Friary
GUS
KNDS Fairey
NASUWT Riverside
Pemberton Old Wigan DW
the cooperation band
Tongwynlais Temperance
Tredegar
Whitburn
Zone One
Audience members will also be treated to a Gala Concert before the announcement of the results and a military Fanfare Team will herald the announcement of the 2024 Champion.
Tickets: https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/
Sections 1-4:
Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th September
The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse
76 bands have qualified to represent their regions. Saturday will see the Third and First Section with the Fourth and Second the following day.
Section 1:
Saturday 14th September (following Section 3)
Test piece: Excalibur (Jan van der Roost)
Blackburn & Darwen
BTM
City of Bristol
Crofton Silver
Horsham Borough
Jackfield
Kibworth
Kidlington Concert
Kirkintilloch
Langley
Lydbrook
Michelmersh Silver
Milton Keynes
North Skelton
Northop Silver
Tewit Silver
Tyldesley
Wardle Anderson
Yorkshire Imperial
(Granite City from Scotland did not accept the invitation to compete)
Section 2:
Sunday 15th (following Section 4)
Test piece: Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)
Abertillery Town
Audley
Besses Boys
Broxburn & Livingston
City of Cambridge
Diggle
Durham Miners' Association
Emley
Ferryhill Town
Gosport Solent
Newmains & District
Raunds Temperance
Saint Sebastian Wokingham
Skelmersdale Prize
South Yorkshire Police
St Austell Town
St Keverne
Tilbury
Usk
Section 3:
Saturday 14th September
Test piece: The Shipbuilders (Peter Yorke)
Amersham Concert
Barnsley Metropolitan
Clifton & Lightcliffe
Croy Silver
Crwbin
Eccleston
Flookburgh Silver
Golborne
Lydney Town
Morecambe
Nailsworth Silver
Penclawdd
Perthshire
Putney & Wimbledon
Spennymoor Town
Thrapston Town
Towcester Studio
Verwood Town
Wellington (Telford)
Welwyn Garden City
Section 4:
Sunday 15th September
Test piece: Smoke Sketches (Daniel Hall)
Betteshanger Colliery Welfare
Bon Accord Silver B
Buckhaven & Methil Miners
Bugle Silver
Coventry Festival
Craghead Colliery
Friendly (Sowerby Bridge)
Holywell Silver
Illogan Sparnon Silver
Littleborough
Loxley Silver
Penrith Town
Reading Spring Gardens
Severn Tunnel
Stalybridge Old
Syston
Watford
Whitwell