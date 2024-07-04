                 

Sykes takes lead at GT Group Peterlee

Gareth Sykes has been appointed as the new Musical Director of the GT Group Peterlee Band in the North of England.

Gareth Sykes
  Gareth Sykes has been appointed as the new MD at GT Group Peterlee Band

Thursday, 04 July 2024

        

The GT Group Peterlee Band has announced the appointment of Gareth Sykes as their new Musical Director.

The First Section band is based in County Durham and said that they were "delighted" that Gareth had accepted the role after covering several recent rehearsals. He will continue to lead North Lakes Brass, based in Keswick.

Exciting times

A band spokesperson said: "We are delighted. Gareth has been very well received by everyone. He has a wealth of experience and a real passion for brass banding.

These are sure to be exciting times for the band and we look forward to developing a successful partnership with him."

Quality

In response, Gareth said: "The chance to conduct a local band that has quality and ambition that matches my own was something I've been looking for.

Everyone seems to be excited about rehearsing, making progress and performing good quality music."

He added: "I am looking forward to a successful time with the band and will be working hard to ensure the band meets our short term goals and long term ambitions.

The new partnership will make its concert debut at a pre Durham Miners Gala Concert in Wheatley Hill on 10th July.

        

