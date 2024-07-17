Read passing marked by Telegraph obituary

The death of David Read MBE has been marked by an obituary in The Daily Telegraph newspaper

The recent death of David Read MBE aged 90 was mourned across the banding world.

Long regarded as the foremost brass band contest adjudicator, he also enjoyed a remarkable musical life as a renowned player, conductor and educator. He passed away peacefully on Thursday 27th June.

Daily Telegraph

That rich musical life has now been noted not just in the banding world media, but to a much wider audience with an obituary printed in The Daily Telegraph newspaper on 15th July — a rare mark of the noted respect and importance of his standing.

Funeral

The funeral of David Read MBE, will take place at Huntingdon Crematorium (PE28 2NX) at 12 noon on Monday 29th July.

The family have requested that if you wish to attend the service that they confirm your attendance by contacting: sg.filter@gmail.com