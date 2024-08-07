Antipodean inspiration leads principals on National Youth course

The young stars of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain are preparing works with a southern hemisphere inspiration for their end of course concert under Prof David King.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is currently rehearsing under guest conductor Prof David King and his team of tutors on their ambitious programme of music to be performed at the end of course concert in Blackburn this weekend.

Antipodean flavour

The programme has a strong antipodean flavour — from the classic Gilbert Vinter test-piece 'James Cook Circumnavigator' and Philip Sparke's 'Land of the Long White Cloud' to Brenton Broadstock's 'Born to Battle' from 2013 and Todd Smith's 2019 'Vita Destructa'.

In addition there are works from composer Dean Goffin and Thomas Reve, whilst guest soloist James Fountain, principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra will perform works by Percy Code, Fraser Bremner and Howard Davies.

Principal players

The principal players are already shining in their roles too — with Lewis (cornet), Ben (soprano), Phoebe (flugel), George (horn), George (trombone), Malachy (bass trombone), Thomas (euphonium), Lea (baritone), Sacha (Eb tuba), Nat (Bb tuba) and Will (percussion) leading their sections.

As part of the Besson sponsored 'Horizons' programme two youngsters from the National Youth Band of Switzerland are taking part on the course. Earlier this year two NYBBGB players took part on the Swiss course.

Concert:

Blackburn Cathedral (BB1 5AA)

Saturday 10th August

5.30pm

Tickets: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-summer-concert/