Result: 2024 First Section National Championship of Great Britain

Results
Section 1:
Test piece: Excalibur (Jan van der Roost)
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, Alan Morrison, Roger Argente
1. Northop Silver (Mark Peacock)
2. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)
3. Jackfield (Ryan Richards)
4. Horsham Borough (Will Wilkins)
5. Wardle Anderson (Brad McCulloch)
6. Langley (Cliff Parker)
7. Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)
8. Kidlington Concert (Jonathan Pippen)
9. Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith)
10. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
11. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
12. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)
13. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)
14. City of Bristol (David Hirst)
15. Kirkintilloch (Hedley Benson)
16. North Skelton (Tim Oldroyd)
17. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)
18. Milton Keynes (Matthew Brown)
19. Crofton Silver (Dean Jones)
Best Soloist: Aled Williams (euphonium) — Northop Silver