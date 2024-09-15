Report & Result: 2024 Fourth Section National Championship of Great Britain

It was a National title victory for Betteshanger Welfare on their National Championship return.

It was worth noting that amid the social media debate following the announcement of the 2025 Regional Championship test-pieces made on the Cheltenham weekend, praise for the quality of the Kapitol Music Panel's choices for this year's National Finals was rather forgotten about.

It was a great pity as the four works used were excellent; each musically and technically appropriate to its level, as well as being thoroughly engaging for the performers and audiences alike.

Every box ticked

Daniel Hall's 'Smoke Sketches', certainly ticked every conceivable requirement box — and more. It's not often that Fourth Section competitors get to play a triptych richly influenced by jazz inflections, motifs and genres from Stan Kenton to Pat Metheny with a dollop of prime Alan Menken in between.

It was an inspired choice. Written in 2017 and just eight or so minutes in duration, it was intelligent and inquisitive, balancing the opaque with the transparent, the technical with the lyrical, especially in the use of ideas in the contrasting first and second movements.

The musical language had a youthful energy (Hall was just 20 when he wrote it), yet its scope was remarkably mature.

Terrific champion

It also elicited plenty of inspired performances — led by the newly crowned National Champion, Betteshanger Colliery Welfare Band conducted by Mike West.

Their rendition certainly summed up adjudicator Paul Holland's viewpoint (he was joined by David Hirst and Stephanie Binns) that the standard had been "terrific from top to bottom".

And whilst "three bands stood a little above the rest", he admitted that there was "a big chunk in the middle" that on another day could have swapped places from fourth to ninth.

Behind them it was problems with intonation and some "exuberant" percussion (although he also noted that the vast majority of the "groove builders were sublime") that sorted out the remaining places.

Little to disagree

There was little to disagree about from those who listened or those who performed.

Their written remarks for Betteshanger Colliery Welfare were littered with adjectives of praise and congratulations. Paul Holland called it "terrific" and "a thoroughly enjoyable performance" with "fine direction from the MD."

Stephanie wrote that it was one, "which had so much to admire, full of class, detail, style and consistent from start to finish", whilst David said that it was full of "good style" and "spirited playing."

Cars and curry

With remarks like those no wonder they secured a memorable victory — made more so by the fact that the band from Deal in Kent only returned to contesting at the Regional Championships in Stevenage earlier this year after a decade away.

It was certainly an eventful success, with the RAC coming to the rescue of their band representative who broke down on the motorway, whilst their solo euph had to battle against the effects of a dodgy curry.

Thankfully come the contest performance nothing went wrong with each movement played with style and confidence. It was the most deserving of victories.

Reflecting on the achievement and taking the time to thank both players and supporters, MD Mike West said on the band's Facebook page: "Obviously I'm proud of every single player for the work and commitment. Winning a National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain is a huge achievement."

In return the band itself simply said: "We are all made up. Thanks to Mike for getting us there".

Pushed all the way

Betteshanger was certainly pushed all the way by the other podium finishers of Holywell and Bon Accord-B.

The Welsh representative led by Jamie Duncan performed with energised passion, with their 'Best Soloist' award winning solo cornet player Ruth Coleman Jones playing with intuitive flair, especially in the difficult opening movement 'free' solo.

They have also only recently to the contesting environment (in 2023) after a four year hiatus. Hopefully the result will enable the band from Flintshire to continue their hugely encouraging progress.

Meanwhile, third placed Bon Accord-B will have made the long journey home towards Aberdeen buoyed by a super account under Harry Marshall that set a hugely impressive early marker with its relaxed sense of rhythmic groove and ensemble confidence.

Plenty to enjoy

Behind them, there was plenty to enjoy with the top-six and more of Littleborough, Bugle Silver (including MD Mark Arnold's gold shoes — and with his son Thomas taking the 'Youngest Player of the Day' award) and Stalybridge Old.

Despite the odd moment of unease and loss of ensemble cohesion, each captured the dislocated pulse of the opening 'Into the Blaze' followed by the lyrical tenderness of the 'Lonesome Ember' and the energised 'Spark of Light' to close.

Much of that was down to the quality of the percussion playing — led by kit players in every band who revelled in their rare chance to shine.

Lots to savour elsewhere too — from Penrith Town down to Coventry Festival, with a few bands perhaps a little unlucky that their approach didn't quite find favour in the box as it did in the hall.

Each though will have become much better bands for performing a cracking test-piece.

Special mention

A special mention though for two bands.

Illogan Sparnon from the tip of Cornwall, who received a very different 4BR 'Vote of Confidence' even before a note was played. Talking about how much they were looking forward to playing at the contest all they hoped was that they didn't get to play off the number 1 draw.

Despite the 4BR Editor's allaying their worries that it wouldn't happen — guess what? To come in the top-10 was a splendid effort.

Meanwhile, Severn Tunnel took to the stage just a couple of days after the death one of their most popular players. Wearing black armbands in respect, theirs was a performance of much greater personal meaning than any result could compensate for.

Iwan Fox

so much to admire, full of class, detail, style and consistent from start to finish Adjudicator Stephanie Binns writing about Betteshanger's winning performance

Result:

Section 4:



Test piece: Smoke Sketches (Daniel Hall)

Adjudicators: David Hirst, Paul Holland, Stephanie Binns

1. Betteshanger Colliery Welfare (Mike West)

2. Holywell Silver (Jamie Duncan)

3. Bon Accord Silver B (Harry Marshall)

4. Littleborough (Ashley Higgins)

5. Bugle Silver (Mark Arnold)

6. Stalybridge Old (Nigel Lawless)

7. Penrith Town (Ian Butterworth)

8. Syston (Alex Bland)

9. Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)

10. Friendly (Sowerby Bridge) (Mick Silson)

11. Whitwell (Rob Deakin)

12. Watford (Ian Graves)

13. Loxley Silver (Lindon Bolt)

14. Craghead Colliery (Stephen Goddard)

15. Reading Spring Gardens (Matthew Ruel)

16. Severn Tunnel (David Ferris)

17. Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)

18. Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)

Best Soloist: Ruth Coleman Jones (cornet) — Holywell

Youngest Player Thomas Arnold (Bugle Silver)