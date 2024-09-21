                 

Grimethorpe goes back to deep mine roots

Members of Grimethorpe Colliery Band have taken their instruments underground to mark the 40th anniversary of the Miners' Strike.

  The players of the band went underground to play their instruments

Saturday, 21 September 2024

        

An ensemble from Grimethorpe Colliery Band recently returned to its industrial roots after being asked to perform 460 feet below ground at the National Coal Mining Museum near Wakefield.

The six players were asked to descend to the bottom of the pit shaft at Caphouse Colliery to help promote a forthcoming sold out concert this weekend which will take place there — although above ground — to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Miners' Strike.

Chill down spine

Cornet player Scott Walker was one who took part, connecting him once again to an industry that saw his father work in a nearby colliery. He admitted that if the pits had remained open, he would have most likely have joined him.

"It sends a bit of a chill down the spine," he said after the ensemble played 'David of the White Rock'. "I would most probably have followed him into the mining industry but unfortunately when I started work all the collieries had closed."

Famously the band played the role of Grimely Colliery Band in the hit film 'Brassed Off!', which, although romanticising aspects of the dispute, still touched on the social upheaval and sense of pride that was lost when pits were closed.

It's really an important time now looking back at those challenging times and what the coal industry meant. To do that with Grimethorpe is very special indeed for usNational Coal Mining Museum

Privilege

Asked about her experience of playing below ground, horn player Helen Varley added: "It's really something. It's really a privilege to be part of an event like this."

Dr John Tanner from the National Coal Mining Museum added: "It's really an important time now looking back at those challenging times and what the coal industry meant. To do that with Grimethorpe is very special indeed for us."

        

