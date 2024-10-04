50 year celebration for Ashington stalwart

The dedicated commitment of Peter Scott to Ashington Colliery Band over the past half century is being celebrated.

They are in respect to Chairperson and solo horn player Peter Scott who has been a stalwart performer and administration for the past 50 years for the Second Section organisation from Northumberland.

Peter started on third cornet in 1974 before enjoying a tenure on soprano before finally moving to tenor horn where he has enjoyed playing for the past 20 years.

Rare

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "It is rare in banding today for a player to give such a period of commitment. Peter is a great player and a wonderful, hardworking administrator for the band. He is very much the heart and soul of the Ashington Colliery banding family."