50 year celebration for Ashington stalwart

Half a century of dedicated service and commitment is being celebrated by Ashington Colliery Band.
They are in respect to Chairperson and solo horn player Peter Scott who has been a stalwart performer and administration for the past 50 years for the Second Section organisation from Northumberland.
Peter started on third cornet in 1974 before enjoying a tenure on soprano before finally moving to tenor horn where he has enjoyed playing for the past 20 years.
Rare
A band spokesperson told 4BR: "It is rare in banding today for a player to give such a period of commitment. Peter is a great player and a wonderful, hardworking administrator for the band. He is very much the heart and soul of the Ashington Colliery banding family."