Result: 2024 West Wales BBA Festival

Tylorstown lead the way as domestic contesting in West Wales makes an encouraging return.

tYLIORSTOWN
  Tylorstown players display the silverware

Sunday, 13 October 2024

        

The domestic contesting season in South Wales continued on the weekend with the revival of the West Wales Brass Band Association event in Cefneithin in Carmarthenshire.

Report to follow

Results:
Championship/First Section:

Adjudicators: Jonathan Pippen & Glyn Williams

1. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)
2. Burry Port Town (Andrew Jones)
3. Pontardulais (Paul Jenkins)

Best Instrumentalist: Callum Parkes (trombone) — Tylorstown
Best Soprano: Jayne Thomas (Burry Port)
Best Percussion: Pontardulais

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Jonathan Pippen & Glyn Williams

1. Crosskeys Silver (Sion Jones)
2. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)
3. Ammanford Town Band (Glyn Rhys Davies)
4. Mid Rhondda Band (Graham Sheppard)

Best Instrumentalist: Jenny Burns (horn) — Newport Borough

Third/Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Jonathan Pippen & Glyn Williams

1. Penclawdd Brass (John Jones)
2. Crwbin (Alex McGee)
3. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)
4. Oakdale (N/K)

Best Instrumentalist: Catrin (cornet) — Crwbin

Community Band Section:


1. Gorseinon Band (N/K)

        

