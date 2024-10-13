Result: 2024 West Wales BBA Festival

The domestic contesting season in South Wales continued on the weekend with the revival of the West Wales Brass Band Association event in Cefneithin in Carmarthenshire.
Results:
Championship/First Section:
Adjudicators: Jonathan Pippen & Glyn Williams
1. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)
2. Burry Port Town (Andrew Jones)
3. Pontardulais (Paul Jenkins)
Best Instrumentalist: Callum Parkes (trombone) — Tylorstown
Best Soprano: Jayne Thomas (Burry Port)
Best Percussion: Pontardulais
Second Section:
Adjudicators: Jonathan Pippen & Glyn Williams
1. Crosskeys Silver (Sion Jones)
2. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)
3. Ammanford Town Band (Glyn Rhys Davies)
4. Mid Rhondda Band (Graham Sheppard)
Best Instrumentalist: Jenny Burns (horn) — Newport Borough
Third/Fourth Section:
Adjudicators: Jonathan Pippen & Glyn Williams
1. Penclawdd Brass (John Jones)
2. Crwbin (Alex McGee)
3. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)
4. Oakdale (N/K)
Best Instrumentalist: Catrin (cornet) — Crwbin
Community Band Section:
1. Gorseinon Band (N/K)