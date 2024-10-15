                 

News

Ivors Composer nominations for Gregson and Higgins

Major concerto works by Edward Gregson and Gavin Higgins have been shortlisted for The Ivors Classical Awards 2024.

  The two composers won Ivor Classical Music Awards in 2019

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

        

Major works by composers Edward Gregson and Gavin Higgins have been nominated for the The Ivors Classical Awards 2024.

In total 36 composers have been nominated in eight categories, with Gregson's Viola Concerto, 'Three Goddesses' in the 'Best Large Ensemble category' and Higgins' 'Horn Concerto' in the 'Best Orchestral Composition' categories respectively.

Both 2019 award winners will hope to add to their previous success at the award ceremony to be held 12th November at BFI Southbank. BBC Radio 3 will broadcast the ceremony on Saturday 16th November.

A jury of 42 composer judges from The Ivors Academy considered over 360 works, resulting in 39 nominated works on the shortlist.

Viola Concerto

Edward Gregson's 'Viola Concerto' was premiered to critical acclaim at the Presteigne Festival. It was performed by dedicatee Rachel Roberts and the Festival Orchestra conducted by George Vass.

4BR was in attendance to hear the work named after a different mythical Goddess; Morrigan (Celtic), Aphrodite (Greek), and Diana (Roman). The characteristics of each Goddess also provided the main thrust for the musical material.

Horn Concerto

4BR also heard Gavin Higgins' 'Horn Concerto' which was premiered to extensive acclaim by dedicatee Ben Goldscheider and the National Orchestra of Wales directed by Jaime Martin in Cardiff and Swansea earlier this year.

Speaking about the awards Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy said: "The nominated works not only exemplify artistic excellence, they also address a broad range of themes, from exploring our relationship with nature and addressing social issues to celebrating identity and resilience."

Highest achievements

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy added: "An Ivor Novello Award is one of the most prestigious honours in music, made all the more special by peer recognition.

We look forward to celebrating the highest achievements in composing for classical music and sound art at an inspiring ceremony on 12th November."

        

