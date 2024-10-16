Cathays specific celebrates second decade

A brass band in the heart of its Welsh community will be celebrating entering its second decade of music making this weekend.

This weekend sees Cathays Brass in Cardiff enter its second decade of community music making.

Inspired by what they call, "the vibrant student experiences and friendships developed at the Cardiff University Brass Band", the band promotes friendship, musical development and regular performance opportunities using the tagline "keeping community music alive."

Sex bomb

Over the years they have enjoyed many varied musical experiences — from serenading a delighted Olympic champion Mo Farah with a rendition of 'Sex Bomb' at the Cardiff World Half Marathon, to winning the Best Instrumental Ensemble at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

They have also enjoyed some fantastic tours to Stuttgart, Lyon, Devon and to the beautifully Welsh Pembrokeshire coast.

Thanks

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We would like to thank every player, conductor and supporter who's engaged with us over the past decade and contributed to our successful activities.

We are celebrating a milestone in style on Saturday October 19th, with support from the South Wales Gay Men's Chorus and comedian Leroy Brito in the Cardiff Theatre Cafe at St Andrews.

World premiere

They added: "We have also received TÅ· Cerdd funding to commission Michael Triggs to write a new work for band and chorus that will be premiered on the evening, so if you are in the area please come along and enjoy the inclusive music making form a band right in the heart of its community."