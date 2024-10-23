                 

News

Report & Results: 2024 ODBBA Contest

The prize winning wheels on the bus went round and round for Kidlington as they led the prize winners in Witney.

Kidlington
  The band took the opportunity to have their picture taken next to the big red bus

Wednesday, 23 October 2024

        

Kidlington Concert Brass returned to the top if the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association Winter Contest podium for the first time since 2021 as they claimed victory at Cokethorpe School in Witney.

Conducted by Jonathan Pippen they secured the honours with their 20-minute entertainment programme from Wantage Concert Brass with Oxford Cherwell in third.

Clean sweep

Reflecting on their victory on their Facebook page the band said: "A clean sweep! Best percussion, Best Instrumentalist for principal cornet Thomas James, Highest Placed Musical Performance and Highest Placed Entertainment Programme.

Also, it's not every day that you find an old London Bus in the grounds of a posh school while you're hanging around waiting for something to happen, so photo opportunity taken!"

Hemel victory

In the B Section there was victory for Hemel Hempstead as they continued their solid progress under MD Daniel Shave with victory over Jubilee Brass (Oxford) with Swindon Brass in third.

Reflecting on their victory they stated: "Wow! We're so grateful and proud to be bringing home some silverware today. Huge thanks as always to the ODBBA for hosting a fabulous contest in a really spectacular venue. The band really enjoyed performing for you!"

Also, it's not every day that you find an old London Bus in the grounds of a posh school while you're hanging around waiting for something to happen, so photo opportunity taken!

Results:
Section A:

First/Second Section:
Adjudicator: Jonathan Bates
Music:

1: Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen): 92
2: Wantage Concert Brass (Chris Davis): 89*
3: Oxford Cherwell Brass (Danny Dullforce): 88

*1 point deducted for time penalty

Entertainment/Presentation:
1. Oxford Cherwell Brass
2. Kidlington Concert Brass
3. Wantage Concert Brass

Best Instrumentalists:
First Section: Thomas James (Cornet) — Kidlington Concert Brass
Second Section: Erin Heim (Cornet) — Oxford Cherwell Brass

Special Awards:
Best Percussion: Kidlington Concert Brass
Best Tenor Horn: Danielle Sadler Jubilee Brass (Oxford)
Best Conductor: Chris Andrews (Chinnor Training)
Best Soprano: Hemel Hempstead
Best Compere: Steve Yorke (Swindon Brass)
Band with most Under 18's: Coleshill Youth
Youngest Player: Bramwell Fagg (Coleshill Youth)


Section B:

Third/Fourth/Unregistered Bands:
Adjudicator: Jonathan Bates
Music:

1. Hemel Hempstead (Dan Shave): 92
2. Jubilee Brass (Oxford) (Clifford Sadler): 90
3. Swindon Brass (Steve Yorke): 88*
4. Coleshill Youth (Stephen Fagg): 87
5. Witney Town Band (Guy James): 86
6. Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones): 85
7. Chinnor Training (Chris Andrews): 83
8. Yarnton (Guy James): 82

*1 point deducted for time penalty
Entertainment/Presentation:

1. Chinnor Training
2. Hemel Hempstead
3. Swindon Brass
4. Witney Town Band
5. Jubilee Brass (Oxford)
6. Coleshill Youth
7. Yarnton Band
8. Wantage Academy

Best Instrumentalists:
Third Section: Jonathan Gale (Eb Bass) — Hemel Hempstead
Fourth Section: Jenny Howes (Flugel) — Witney Town
Unregistered Section: Isla Roberts (Baritone) — Chinnor Training Band

        

