                 

*
banner

News

Customer recommendations give Mercer & Barker Euro boost

Satisfied customers are the key to the European growth of Mercer & Barker mouthpieces.

Mercer and Barker
  Mercer and Barker were present at the recent Siddis Championships in Stavanger

Monday, 11 November 2024

        

Mercer & Barker has just enjoyed a huge boost to European sales thanks to their appearances at the recent Dutch National Championships in Utrecht and the Siddis Entertainment Championships in Stavanger.

The leading mouthpiece makers says that it builds on a hugely successful export drive during the past year, with Carl Mercer telling 4BR that it has been the players themselves who are providing the best possible sales pitch with their recommendations to colleagues.

Satisfied players

"We are very fortunate that it is now satisfied players who are our sales force," he said.

"Both in Utrecht and especially in Stavanger we were being told that it was their fellow player in their band who recommended the mouthpiece to them — from soprano down to tuba.

It's also been great to get the feedback from the players too — including ideas and opinions to further increase our product range. We can't thank the players enough for that as it rives our product development forward."

Find out more:


To find out more go to: www.mercerandbarker.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

mCabe

John McCabe book of letters published

November 11 • A new book of correspondence between composer John McCabe and leading musical figures has just bene published.

Ever Ready

EverReady welcomes new signings

November 11 • The North East band welcomes back Kate Malcolm and new signing Nic Tempest-Hall.

Ivors

Galuska elected to Ivors Senate

November 11 • Joe Galuska has told 4BR that he aims to get a brass band voice heard with his election to the 40 strong high profile Ivors Senate.

euph

Festive treats from Euphonium Store.net

November 11 • There are plenty of fantastic festive treats to ask Santa to put in your stocking this Christmas.

What's on »

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Vacancies »

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

November 11 • IMMEDIATE VACANCIES. 2nd BARITONE & 3rd CORNET VACANCIES. . Due to player retirements (health, although remaining as supporters of the band) we are looking to recruit to both baritone & 3rd cornet positions. MD: GEOF BENSON . We can provide instruments

Uppermill Band

November 11 • EXCITING PROJECTS ON THE HORIZON FOR THE RIGHT PLAYER. If you are a BACK ROW CORNET PLAYER looking for a change, look no further, UPPERMILL IS WHERE YOU NEED TO BE! We strive to create and perform at as many varied musical platforms/Styles as we can.

Uppermill Band

November 11 • EXCITING PROJECTS ON THE HORIZON FOR THE RIGHT PLAYER. If you are a BACK ROW CORNET PLAYER looking for a change, look no further, UPPERMILL IS WHERE YOU NEED TO BE! We strive to create and perform at as many varied musical platforms/Styles as we can.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top