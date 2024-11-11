Customer recommendations give Mercer & Barker Euro boost

Satisfied customers are the key to the European growth of Mercer & Barker mouthpieces.

Mercer & Barker has just enjoyed a huge boost to European sales thanks to their appearances at the recent Dutch National Championships in Utrecht and the Siddis Entertainment Championships in Stavanger.

The leading mouthpiece makers says that it builds on a hugely successful export drive during the past year, with Carl Mercer telling 4BR that it has been the players themselves who are providing the best possible sales pitch with their recommendations to colleagues.

Satisfied players

"We are very fortunate that it is now satisfied players who are our sales force," he said.

"Both in Utrecht and especially in Stavanger we were being told that it was their fellow player in their band who recommended the mouthpiece to them — from soprano down to tuba.

It's also been great to get the feedback from the players too — including ideas and opinions to further increase our product range. We can't thank the players enough for that as it rives our product development forward."

Find out more:



To find out more go to: www.mercerandbarker.com