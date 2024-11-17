Report & Result: 2024 Youth Brass in Concert Championship

Wardle Academy Youth Band secures the perfect entertainment honours in Gateshead.

A mix of brilliant presentation and musical excellence propelled Wardle Academy Youth Band to yet another Youth Brass in Concert title in Gateshead.

Much like Cory the previous day, they continue to provide the entertainment benchmark that leaves others in their wake. Victory and the joyful scenes that followed were richly deserved as they headed home for a fourth time crowned as champions.

Mature

On this occasion, their reflections of the shared experiences of Covid-19 that impacted both young and old were delivered with a startling level of mature thoughtfulness and sophistication.

It saw the music linked, but never shoehorned, to the narrative delivered by their sombre adult newsreader.

Yet, amid the announcements of social distancing, isolation and ultimately loss, the sense of optimism, appreciation and communal strength in numbers (especially with a march display that would have won a prize at the Edinburgh Tattoo) shone through with resonant meaning.

It was also led by the youngsters (MD, Brad McCulloch on hand when required), with

the opening 'Flashback' quickly linked to the sense of lock-down frustration with 'I want to break free'. A clever 'gathering of six' for 'Over the Rainbow' led into the appreciation of front-line workers in 'The Great Little Army'.

They closed with the poignant sense of loss with 'In Memoriam' from 'Royal Parks' which contrasted with the optimism of the classic 'Music' — the intangible benefits of which had helped them all through two years of personal growth unlike any other.

Awed appreciation

Little wonder then that the judges Anne Crookston (performance) and Andrea Price (entertainment and presentation) spoke in somewhat awed terms of appreciation following the announcement of the results.

"It had fantastic consistency throughout," Anne said. "Great discipline, great ensemble. It was so tight. The dynamics and the detail were all on show, as was the commitment from every single member of the band. They made beautiful sounds. It was the whole package."

Andrea agreed. "That was an exceptionally well-rehearsed, well-presented programme. I start to get excited as soon as the chairs and stands get moved and for about half the time there wasn't an adult in sight. The young people took control; the commitment, security and pride they showed just oozed out of them. It was a joy from start to finish."

Rather spoilt

Indeed it was, although as both Anne and Andrea also observed, they had been rather spoilt by the quality as well as the scope of the performances on show from all eight bands.

"Days like this are always so inspirational," Andrea said. "It reminds you that there is so much hope for the future of brass banding; the atmosphere in the hall, the number of seats that were sold. This is a marvellous event and going from strength to strength."

That was echoed by Anne. "You really had to remember these were youth bands. These are young players, some absolutely tiny and they are making such a mature sound, so well drilled, and great teaching on show. We really, really enjoyed it."

Few in the audience, from proud families to the host of volunteer helpers, supporters and an encouragingly high number of 'neutral' brass band lovers would have disagreed.

Abundant joy

There was an abundance of joy displayed in the uplifting performance from runner-up Lancashire Youth, as Helen Minshall's infectious enthusiasm bubbled through every note produced by her young players with their 'Adventures of Brassy Bear' set.

From Scotland to Ireland, Slaidburn to Morecambe, their little mascot led the audience on a journey backed by great soloists and a high energy ensemble that ensured that not for a single moment had anyone asking, "Are we there yet?"

Life as it happens

Defending champion Youth Brass 2000 also choose to reflect on the circumstances that shaped young lives, with their 'Life as it happensâ€¦' programme.

It drew on a wide-ranging musical genres; from an inventive take on the hymn tune setting of 'Crimond' and the 'Moon River Cha, Cha' of 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' to the Sahara jazz of Duke Ellington's 'Caravan'.

It also incouded a wonderfully delivered rendition of 'A Little Star Went Out' which deservedly won flugel player Elise Hale the 'Best Soloist' award.

Great fun

Fourth placed Lions Youth presented the prequel backstory of 'Wonka' — complete with dancing Oompah Loompa euphoniums, giant lollipops and the type of 'pick & mix' musical chocolate and fizzy gobstoppers last enjoyed so much when Woolies was at its peak.

It was great fun, with the fancy dress box was well and truly raided.

One of the most encouraging elements behind the success of the band programmes was that nearly all came from initial ideas from the youngsters themselves.

RNLI and Wild West

That was certainly the case with fifth placed Houghton Area Youth with their idea of a celebration of the 200 year history of the RNLI and the appreciation of their heroic efforts in saving lives at seas, coming from one of the players (one of which, Benjamin Smith was the youngest of the day aged 7).

It also saw the band use the talents of local composer Lee Morris in a set that combined atmosphere, drama, fun and reflection — from the opening 'Essence of Tyne' to the wider 'Eastern Shores', the sacrifice of the RNLI volunteers to the 'Fishy on a Dishy' delight of a chip shop supper complete with the latest catch of the day.

Meanwhile, Elland Silver Youth sailed the Atlantic Ocean for their 'Into the Wild West Set' that saw the youthful Yorkshire cowboys and cowgirls pitch camp somewhere between Dodge City and Huddersfield.

It was as sparkling as their red sequined Stetson hats as led by their rooting tooting narrator they brought to the stage the Magnificent Seven aided by Scott Joplin, Doris Day and even Beyonce for programme packed with 'yeehaw' fun.

Radio and Party time

The world connected by the radio was celebrated by Seindorf Beaumaris Youth, with a set celebrating 150 years broadcasting.

It saw the musical dial link up with Radio 1, Radio 4 and Classic FM with 'Pop Pickers' to 'The Archers', as well as the passion of Welsh football fans in their red shirts, bucket hats and travelling saxophonist. It even came with a translation service thrown in for good measure too!

Some of those fans wouldn't have minded joining the audience on their 'Caribbean Party' trip to Jamaica organised by Macclesfield Youth either.

Complete with steel drums, cool dude pilot narrator, the MD as cabin crew and with the player passengers decked out for warmer climes despite the Gateshead chill, it was a cracking set played with huge vim and enthusiasm, colour and joy.

All in all, that summed up a wonderful day completely, although if there was a just one little grumble, it was that the prize money on offer could do with a boost.

£500 for the winner, £200 for second, a voucher for third, and nothing noted for the rest seemed more than a little financially anaemic compared to the rewards given to their senior counterpart entertainers the day before.

Such commitment and excellence certainly deserves more.

Iwan Fox

Result:



Adjudicators:

Anne Crookston (Performance)

Andrea Price (Entertainment & Presentation)

Performance/Presentation (points equate to placing in each category) = Total

1. Wardle Academy Youth (Brad McCulloch): 120/80 = 200

2. Lancashire Youth (Helen Minshall): 117/72 = 189

3. Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans): 114/74 = 188

4. Lions Youth (Ian Raisbeck): 111/76 = 187

5. Houghton Area Youth (Brian Adams): 105/78 = 183

6. Elland Silver Youth (Samantha Harrison): 108/68 = 176

7. Seindorf Beaumaris Youth (Peter Cowlishaw): 102/70 = 172

8. Macclesfield Youth (Louise Renshaw): 99/66 = 165

Best Soloist: Elise Hale (flugel) — Youth Brass 2000

Youngest Player: Benjamin Smith (aged 7) — Houghton Area Youth