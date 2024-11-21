Youth and experience on competitive show in Perth

The second weekend of competitive action at the Scottish Festival of Brass will take place in Perth on Saturday and Sunday.

The second weekend of the 2024 Scottish Festival of Brass takes place at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th November with two packed days of competitive music making to enjoy.

Scottish Open Championship, supported by Besson will see 17 bands will perform their own-choice selections for adjudicators Owen Farr and Christopher Bond. The defending champion is the cooperation band whilst the event welcomes Atlantic Brass from the USA.

Youth Championships

The following day (Sunday 24th November) the Scottish Youth Championships, supported by Creative Scotland, take place. A hugely encouraging line-up of 24 bands will compete in the Novice, Non-competitive, Intermediate, Development and Senior Sections. The judges are Owen Farr and Christopher Bond.

This year the Festival will welcome trade stands by Added Brass (Durham Music Shop), Band Supplies, Besson, Geneva Instruments, Studio Music (Just Music), Larch Music, Ministry of Defence recruitment team, Musicwear and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Additional support comes from The Wind Section, SN Percussion, World of Brass, Brass Repair Lass and Brass Band Insurance Services.

Tickets:

Tickets for the Scottish Festival of Brass are available on the day from Perth Concert Hall or at: https://www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com/whats-on/festival-of-brass-308002





Scottish Youth Championships

Perth Concert Hall

Saturday 23rd November

Percussion Ensembles:

Coalburn Percussion Academy (Robbie Bremner)

Perth & Kinross (Lynsey Paterson)

MidlothianPerc Training (Barbara-Jane Waddell)

MidlothianPerc Ensemble (Barbara-Jane Waddell)





Scottish Open

Perth Concert Hall

Saturday 23rd November

Adjudicators: Owen Farr and Christopher Bond

Atlantic Brass (Salvatore Scarpa)

Bathgate (Craig Anderson)

Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke)

Camborne Town (Gareth Churcher)

Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)

Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)

Dalmellington (Andrew Duncan)

East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)

Kingdom Brass (Katrina Marzella-Wheeler)

Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Mareika Gray)

Milnrow (Christopher Binns)

Pemberton Old DW (Ryan Watkins)

Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)

the cooperation band (Michael Fowles)

Unison Kinneil (Allan Ramsay)

Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)

Woodfalls (Paul Holland)





Scottish Youth Championships

Perth Concert Hall

Sunday 24th November

Adjudicators: Owen Farr and Christopher Bond

Novice Section:

Coalburn Bronze Band (Jim Park)

Hawick Saxhornettes (Stuart Black)

Irvine & Dreghorn Brasslets (John Boax)

Kingdom Brass Youth (Denise Crighton-Ward)

Kinneil Youth Band (Scott Gardner)

Kirkton Youth Band (Karen Heenan)

Maroon Brass (Stuart Black)

Perth & Kinross Brass (Elaine Stewart)

Non-competitive Section:

St David's & Penicuik Joint Youth (John A Dickson)

Intermediate Section:

Bathgate Youth Band (Stewart Brynes)

Broxburn & Livingston Future Brass (Jim Bone)

Campbeltown Intermediate (Mae Barr)

Galashiels Youth Band (Stuart Black)

King's Park Junior Brass (Emily Stokes)

Kirkintilloch Youth Band (Katherine Adams)

Newtongrange Junior Band (Alice Kane)

Perthshire Youth Brass (Willie McMullen)

Stranraer Brass Training (Angela Miller)

Whitburn Youth Band (Caroline Farren)

Development Section:

Campbeltown Development (Katrina Barr)

Irvine Youth Band (John Boax)

Loanhead Brass Youth Band (Alan Fernie)

Scottish Borders Youth Band (Stuart Black)

Senior Section:



Riverside Youth Band (Mark Good)

