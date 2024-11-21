                 

*
banner

News

Youth and experience on competitive show in Perth

The second weekend of competitive action at the Scottish Festival of Brass will take place in Perth on Saturday and Sunday.

 

Thursday, 21 November 2024

        

The second weekend of the 2024 Scottish Festival of Brass takes place at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th November with two packed days of competitive music making to enjoy.

Scottish Open Championship, supported by Besson will see 17 bands will perform their own-choice selections for adjudicators Owen Farr and Christopher Bond. The defending champion is the cooperation band whilst the event welcomes Atlantic Brass from the USA.

Youth Championships

The following day (Sunday 24th November) the Scottish Youth Championships, supported by Creative Scotland, take place. A hugely encouraging line-up of 24 bands will compete in the Novice, Non-competitive, Intermediate, Development and Senior Sections. The judges are Owen Farr and Christopher Bond.

This year the Festival will welcome trade stands by Added Brass (Durham Music Shop), Band Supplies, Besson, Geneva Instruments, Studio Music (Just Music), Larch Music, Ministry of Defence recruitment team, Musicwear and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Additional support comes from The Wind Section, SN Percussion, World of Brass, Brass Repair Lass and Brass Band Insurance Services.

Tickets:

Tickets for the Scottish Festival of Brass are available on the day from Perth Concert Hall or at: https://www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com/whats-on/festival-of-brass-308002


Scottish Youth Championships

Perth Concert Hall
Saturday 23rd November

Percussion Ensembles:

Coalburn Percussion Academy (Robbie Bremner)
Perth & Kinross (Lynsey Paterson)
MidlothianPerc Training (Barbara-Jane Waddell)
MidlothianPerc Ensemble (Barbara-Jane Waddell)


Scottish Open

Perth Concert Hall
Saturday 23rd November
Adjudicators: Owen Farr and Christopher Bond

Atlantic Brass (Salvatore Scarpa)
Bathgate (Craig Anderson)
Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke)
Camborne Town (Gareth Churcher)
Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)
Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
Dalmellington (Andrew Duncan)
East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)
Kingdom Brass (Katrina Marzella-Wheeler)
Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Mareika Gray)
Milnrow (Christopher Binns)
Pemberton Old DW (Ryan Watkins)
Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)
the cooperation band (Michael Fowles)
Unison Kinneil (Allan Ramsay)
Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)
Woodfalls (Paul Holland)


Scottish Youth Championships

Perth Concert Hall
Sunday 24th November
Adjudicators: Owen Farr and Christopher Bond

Novice Section:

Coalburn Bronze Band (Jim Park)
Hawick Saxhornettes (Stuart Black)
Irvine & Dreghorn Brasslets (John Boax)
Kingdom Brass Youth (Denise Crighton-Ward)
Kinneil Youth Band (Scott Gardner)
Kirkton Youth Band (Karen Heenan)
Maroon Brass (Stuart Black)
Perth & Kinross Brass (Elaine Stewart)

Non-competitive Section:

St David's & Penicuik Joint Youth (John A Dickson)

Intermediate Section:

Bathgate Youth Band (Stewart Brynes)
Broxburn & Livingston Future Brass (Jim Bone)
Campbeltown Intermediate (Mae Barr)
Galashiels Youth Band (Stuart Black)
King's Park Junior Brass (Emily Stokes)
Kirkintilloch Youth Band (Katherine Adams)
Newtongrange Junior Band (Alice Kane)
Perthshire Youth Brass (Willie McMullen)
Stranraer Brass Training (Angela Miller)
Whitburn Youth Band (Caroline Farren)

Development Section:

Campbeltown Development (Katrina Barr)
Irvine Youth Band (John Boax)
Loanhead Brass Youth Band (Alan Fernie)
Scottish Borders Youth Band (Stuart Black)

Senior Section:


Riverside Youth Band (Mark Good)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Zorro

Gramercy Music: The Mark of Zorro

November 21 • Time to leave your own 'Mark of Zorro' on audiences as Peter Graham's masked hero is now available to be enjoyed by all bands.

Youth and experience on competitive show in Perth

November 21 • The second weekend of competitive action at the Scottish Festival of Brass will take place in Perth on Saturday and Sunday.

Switzerland

Swiss battles on show in Lucerne

November 21 • 4BR will be heading to the Swiss National Championships this weekend to enjoy the contesting action.

UKraine

Charity support for Ukraine with festive music

November 21 • A fun festive work aims to bring cheer to children and families in Ukraine.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Wardle Anderson Brass Band

Sunday 24 November • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

York Railway Institute Band - Voices & Brass Christmas Spectacular

Saturday 14 December • Selby Abbey YO8 4PU

Vacancies »

Besses o'th' Barn Band

November 21 • Under the direction of David W Ashworth, we are making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. We require one kit and one tuned percussionists plus one Back Row Cornet to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest.

Goodwick Brass

November 20 • Goodwick Brass is seeking an experienced professional conductor specifically for contests and major concerts. If you're passionate about brass band music and eager to contribute to the success of a dedicated and ambitious band, we'd love to hear from you!

Enderby Concert Band

November 18 • Position Vacant: Enderby Concert Band MD --- . Enderby Concert Band is looking to appoint a musical director to lead us in our love of brass band music. The band was created as a non-competing band in 2008 for all ages with currently around 40 players

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top