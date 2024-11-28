Peripatetic battle continues in Scotland

Accusations of betrayal ramp up rhetoric in hope that Scottish Government will intervene to protect music services.

The ongoing battle to secure free peripatetic music service provision in all of Scotland's schools continues to make headlines.

It gained further traction this week with the publication of a hard hitting article published in 'Holyrood Magazine', the influential magazine for policy makers, ministers, MSPs and political workers in Scotland.

Money making

Written by Margaret Taylor it accuses East Ayrshire Council of "betrayal"in its definition of what they think school education in respect to music service provision is after it transferred its instrumental music service to what the writer said was "a money making leisure trust".

One parent has now taken out a Section 70 complaint with Scottish ministers to back their assertion that the Scottish Government's position is clear in that music provision is a key part of education provision and that East Ayrshire is failing in its legal obligations.

Betrayal

The parent is quoted as saying that the decision in "taking the music service away from the education system is undermining it."

They added: "It's as if the council sees music tuition as an extra-curricular activity when it's always been a part of, and is important to, children learning.

This feels like a betrayal — it feels like the council is going back on the government's decision on music lessons. It feels like instrumental tuition gets pushed to the side and when the council is looking at cuts it gets targeted. They don't seem to realise how important it is."

Response

The article noted a response given Council Leader Douglas Reid who said that the authority was moving into an "incredibly challenging financial period".

He added that the new trust would be able to generate funds via "food and beverage opportunities, alongside events, skills and training, and residential holidays.

East Ayrshire Leisure is in a better position to sustain, enhance and grow the services that are included within this review, as they have a greater ability to develop a more agile, entrepreneurial culture and have access to a wider range of funding sources."

This feels like a betrayal — it feels like the council is going back on the government's decision on music lessons parent

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Political outcome?

The need for a definitive political outcome through the intervention of the Scottish Government has the support of long time campaigner Ralph Ruddiough.

He was is quoted as saying: "What we need is a political solution, because within five years of them saying it was fixed it is all falling apart.

I'd like to think the decision East Ayrshire Council has made will spur Scottish Ministers into again finding a solution."