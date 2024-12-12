                 

National Youth Band Composer Competition closing date looms

Composers have until the 31st December to send in their entries for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Young Composer Competition.

NYBBGB
  The winning entries will be performed by the two youth bands

Thursday, 12 December 2024

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has announced that entries for its 'Young Composers' Competition' closes on 31st December

Open to composers aged 30 or under it offers an outstanding opportunity to have a work performed at one of the high profile courses of the National Youth bands.

Winning entries

Three winning entries will each receive £750 and a mentoring opportunity, whilst three runners-up will each receive £250 and an online coaching session.

The winning pieces will be rehearsed at the NYBBGB summer course and will be performed at the Youth Band summer concert at the Amaryllis Fleming Hall of the Royal College of Music, London under the baton of Martyn Brabbins on 9th August.

The first NYBBGB Young Composers' Competition was won in 2022 by Daniel Hall with his work, 'Dieu Et Mon Droit' and was performed in summer 2023 by the Youth Band, conducted by Sarah Ioannides.

You can view this performance at: https://youtu.be/q8yEfcxi7ts?si=k-jnAOmeYVSQkWW1

To enter

To enter and for more information go to: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/competitions/young-composers-competition

        

